Acting head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik on December 30 signed the new Constitution of the LPR adopted by the parliament.

Document published on the official website of Pasechnik.

Earlier on the same day, the People’s Council of the Luhansk People’s Republic voted to adopt the updated Constitution as the basic law of the LPR within the Russian Federation. Also on December 30, the parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) adopted a new constitution.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

On September 30, according to the results of referendums, the LPR, DPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were reunited with Russia, but part of the territories of these regions still remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The LPR and DPR became part of Russia as republics, not regions, therefore, in accordance with the Basic Law of the Russian Federation, they must have their own constitutions.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.