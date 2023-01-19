Acting head of the LPR Pasechnik said that the election commission of the region will be formed before March 10

In accordance with the new law on the election of deputies of representative bodies of various levels, the election commission of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) will be formed before March 10. About it in my Telegram channel informed Acting head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik.

Pasechnik noted that the election commission of the region of the first composition will include 12 members. The politician added that territorial commissions will be formed no later than May 1, 2023, and precinct commissions will appear no later than July 15, their powers will be five years.

According to the acting head of the LPR, the law also provides for the possibility of forming special territorial commissions for conducting remote electronic voting. “Already in September of this year, elections will be held, which should be held in an organized manner and in full compliance with Russian standards and legislation,” Pasechnik assured.

