After years the cumbia singer Pascualillo Coronado He arrived at the town where he was born, named Lima Puquio, located in the district of Unión Leticia, in the province of Tarma, in the region of Junin.

When he got out of the vehicle, the artist walked a few meters and could not contain his tears after greeting his family and neighbors, who gathered at the entrance of the town to receive him with posters and a folklore orchestra, which played the song ‘Picaflor tarmeño’ .

“It will feel nice that your countrymen welcome you with songs and are happy because you have returned to the land where they were born and grew up”, “It made me cry, well deserved Pasculillo”, “When I always listen to this song I cry, they bring back many memories and more to people who are no longer by my side. My dear Tarma”, “This is how it is when you have people who love you in the place of your roots. Congratulations, friend Pascualillo,” were some of the comments on the video published on the Facebook of Super A1 Tarma Productions.

Who is Pascualillo Coronado?

Pascualillo Coronado is a cumbia singer considered by music critics as ‘The King of the Central Highway’. She started her musical career in 1975; He has gone through groups such as Los Sander’s de Ñaña, Los Biochip, Los Jharis De Ñaña, the Pascualillo group and Estrella Azul; Likewise, he managed to consolidate the group of Pascualillo and the Nueva Estrella Azul.