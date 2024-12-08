Pius Paschke remains the German high-flyer of the ski jumping winter. The 34-year-old only had to admit defeat in third place in Wisla, Poland, to the premiere winner Daniel Tschofenig (Austria) and the Swiss Gregor Deschwanden. With his fourth podium finish in the fifth competition, the Upper Bavarian maintained his lead in the overall World Cup.

Late starter Paschke once again showed two sparkling clean jumps of 127.0 m each (273.9 points), only one and a half meters separated him from the day’s winner Tschofenig. The 22-year-old from Carinthia jumped to the top for the first time after six podium finishes and was just ahead of the still winless Deschwanden (275.4) with 276.8 points (132.0 and 135.5 meters).