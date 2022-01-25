Paschal I, Pope of the Catholic Church, was born on an unknown date, in the home of a Roman nobleman named Bonosus. Very young he entered the Roman clergy, in which he soon progressed under the patronage of Leo III, who appointed him superior of the monastery of San Esteban, near the Basilica of San Pedro, where he attended the pilgrims who arrived in Rome.

When Esteban IV died, on January 25, 817 Pascual was unanimously chosen as his successor. Shortly after Ludovico Pio presented him with the territories of Corsica and Sardinia and the confirmation of the donations that in the past had been made to the papacy of Rome by Pepin the Short and Charlemagne: Rome, Tuscia, Perugia, Campania, Tivoli, Exarchate of Ravenna, Pentapolis and Sabina.

In the document, called Pactum Ludovicianum, the limits of the Vatican State are established, in which the pontiff enjoyed maximum authority. Louis was the son of the conqueror Charlemagne and was Carolingian Emperor and King of Aquitaine.

During his pontificate, hundreds of Greek monks arrived in Rome fleeing from the persecution of the Byzantine Emperor Leo V; he crowned Ludovico’s son, Lothair, co-regent emperor with his father; he transferred to Rome a large number of relics of martyrs of the Church; he helped the Christians of Palestine and Spain in their fight against the Saracens.