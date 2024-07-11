Pascale: “I’ll reveal to you what job I do now”. Silvio’s ex comes out into the open

Francesca Pascal he admits it without problems: “I owe everything to those who thought of me with great generosity, Silvio Berlusconi“. Thanks to him, the ex of the Knight managed to buy three luxury vacation homes and to start a new business as an entrepreneur. The apartments started by Pascale, who does not reveal the amount of the house purchases, are three, everyone in Florence: two – reports Il Corriere della Sera – right in the historic center and one in via Madonna della Tosse. The first, also highly reviewed on the platforms, is located in via dei Calzaiuoli, a pedestrian shopping street and has a terrace from which it takes its name with a view of the monuments. “It has nine bedrooms – explains Pascale – and in high season it costs 300 euros per person per day”. The other is located in Via de Giraldi between Via dei Pandolfini and Via del Proconsolo “It has 6 bedrooms and is more expensive. We ask 500 euros per person“.

Finally the last purchase in the Sensi Cottage in Madonna della Tosse street. “A penthouse and super penthouse where I would have liked to live – Pascale tells Il Corriere – but with my 11 dogs it would have been difficult“. It is a property different from the others, more exclusive and it costs 8 thousand euros per month. In short, Florence is doing well even if, according to Pascale, “mass tourism should be managed better and also certain services. To date – continues Pascale – this is my main activity. I can’t call it a job but a privilege because I enjoy it. I have to say thank you to Silvio Berlusconi. Unfortunately, I continue to see how much hypocrisy there is even in his memory. I think of the many controversies about Milan airport issue to be registered in his name”.