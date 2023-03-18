Berlusconi “betrayed” by Pascale: “I will vote for Schlein”

Francesca Pascale, activist for LGBTQI+ rights and former partner of Silvio Berlusconi (now wife of singer Paola Turci), has declared that she will vote for the Democratic Party in the next elections. An affirmation that she arrived at Otto e Mezzo, a La7 program hosted by Lilli Gruber.

“I have never voted for the Democratic Party and I think that in the next elections I will vote for the person who is Elly Schlein because she represents me, she represents my needs in a society that needs to heal,” said Pascale who will be present in Milan tomorrow for the demonstration in Piazza Scala organized by the dem and the LGBTQI+ associations.

The new papers on wire transfers to Dell’Utri & co.

In the meantime, Repubblica and il Fatto Quotidiano report extensive excerpts from the more than 500 pages of a new technical report by the Dia of Florence which examines all the operations, considered “anomalous”, at the origins of the Forza Italia leader’s fortunes. The magistrates focus on the economic relations between the man from Arcore and his historic right-hand man. “Now the Florence prosecutor’s office is also thinking about new documents acquired in January last year. And it is analyzing the continuous payments, for tens of millions of euros, which have arrived at Dell’Utri”, reads the Fact.

Also from Repubblica and Fatto: In the papers of the report there are some interceptions of Miranda Ratti, wife of the former senator who, as Dia writes, “believes she is the bearer, and owner, of real economic rights towards Berlusconi”, and he insists on making it clear “that the debt to them is still open”. “It’s a matter of principle, the goal must be carried through to the end, I won’t give up“, is a sentence from the woman, who adds that there is “our story” at the base. For Dia there is “the awareness that all their requests, supported by Berlusconi, are based on a sort of compensation for what they have suffered over time because of him, probably for having covered it up”.

In this regard, a confirmation is reported between Ratti and Simonetta Fossombroni, wife of Denis Verdini: Dia writes that Dell’Utri’s wife complains of the fact that Berlusconi is paying everyone while he has not yet paid their lawyers. “And, but if one doesn’t blackmail him my daughter…” says Simonetta Fossombroni. “That’s the point,” replies Miranda Ratti.

