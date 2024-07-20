Francesca Pascale reveals the hidden side of Silvio Berlusconi: “When I told him about my bisexuality he replied ‘I’m a lesbian too'”

“I am going through a great pain, but life has taught me that before loving someone you have to know how to love yourself”. He responds like this Francesca Pascale to the Corriere della Serareached shortly after the end of the relationship with Paola Turci.

To the rumors that the story between the two was full of arguments due to jealousy, Pascale denies it. “That but now can I court you a little? Oh no, I’m married”, which I said to Fagnani it was really just a joke: Francesca is a friend.”

Moving on to Silvio Berlusconifor Pascale “the Knight was the most important person in my life. Like my mother, my sisters”. Not just an ex-boyfriend, then. But “much more”, she claims Pascal. “He was a confidant, a friend and also a lover. I was very jealous of him. I checked his phone. Of course I always found out something, but we loved each other very much and respected each other deeply despite the occasional argument.”

“I laugh about it now, but at the time I got angry. Once I told him I would be home at a certain time but I was early. I found him not entirely alone, I got very angry and he said to me: ‘But you are the one who came back early’. It was crazy. After our relationship ended we remained friends,” she tells Courier.

Regarding the end of her love story with the founder of MediasetPascale has clear ideas: “I was not loved by many in the party and by the allies because I supported opinions that the sovereignists and non-liberal people do not share. Then Marta Fascina arrived, but I say nothing about her”.

While when she married Turci, Pascale remembers very well what Silvio told her: “Are you crazy? Then I didn’t teach you anything”. When Pascale confessed her bisexuality, the Cavaliere replied: “After all, I’m a lesbian too”.

“They are magnificent people,” he says instead about Silvio’s children. “I share with them everything they have said about civil rights in these days, issues that not only unite us but that Forza Italia has somewhat abandoned, crushed by the extremism of Brothers of Italy And League”.