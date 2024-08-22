Pascale against Sorrentino: “I will write a book, on the hypocrisy of those present in the anti-Berlusconi squares in the meantime that they wallow and eat with Silvio Berlusconi’s money”

The movie “They” Of Paul Sorrentino It is not distributed in Italy but continues to be discussed on social media: the clips of the film with Toni Servillo in the shoes of Silvio Berlusconi are very popular. The debate was further heated after the interview given by the actor to the podcast of Dario Moccia.

“It’s good that there is at least one on TikTok because the film is not in Italy. – says Servillo – The film is on the German, French, English market… evidently, don’t embarrass me, the film was purchased by those who have no interest in distributing it. It was not broadcast by Raihe obviously didn’t broadcast it Mediaset. He didn’t even broadcast it La7which also aired The Divo. When it came out, Il Divo did not have the right to airwaves because neither Rai nor Mediaset participated in the production of the film”.

Servillo’s words have infuriated Francesca Pascalethe Knight’s former partner who recently divorced Paola Turci. The LGBTQ+ rights activist commented on a post that clearly states that “Them” is present in the British catalogue: “I will write a book, on the hypocrisy of those present in the anti-Berlusconi squares while they wallow and eat with Silvio Berlusconi’s money. Title: Radical shit”.