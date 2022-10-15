Pascale Ehrenfreund (Vienna, 1960) assures that looking at the sky is inspiring. This is what she did in September when he set foot on the Costa del Sol. “There was Jupiter, you can see it very clearly here,” says the president of the International Space University and the International Federation of Astronautics. Scientist and researcher in missions of the European Space Agency and NASA, she highlights that the space sector is very dynamic and supports it with figures: 1,628 startup they have received 260,000 million dollars of investment in the last ten years. Ehrenfreund has an asteroid to his name —9826 Ehrenfreund, about ten kilometers long— and he attended SUTUS 2022 a few days ago, a meeting on space and underwater tourism held at the Les Roches facilities in Marbella.

Ask. Will we soon see a hotel on the Moon?

Response. It is something that has been talked about for a long time, but to build infrastructure on the moon you have to take many steps beforehand, in stages. We have to study the environment, the materials, the effects of lunar dust… We are beginning this path, but sooner or later it will be necessary to build large infrastructures there. Commercial space stations will arrive sooner.

P. These facilities will allow research, but also leisure trips. What do you think of space tourism?

R. I think the important thing is to make people understand that space is a very present part of daily life and space tourism is a way to inspire them, to keep them in touch with the adventure of space. I think many people don’t know that there are 5,000 satellites that help us with weather forecasts, banking, logistics, agriculture, internet, geolocation, access to remote areas… If they didn’t work, nothing would work. Much of the technology we develop for space also ends up being beneficial to us, such as disaster management assistance, artificial intelligence or telemedicine.

P. Space tourism, international commercial stations, missions to the moon and Mars… And recently, the DART mission against the Dimorpho asteroid. Are we already in the future?

R. We had already launched things to the moon and to comets like in the LCROSS or Deep Impact missions. We do it because it allows us to study the material that evaporates after the impact. This time we have done it to understand the movement of these objects. And also, what kind of technology should we develop to protect the earth, because there are many asteroids that can be dangerous. We have already had recent episodes, such as in 2013 in Chelyabinsk, where a small 17-meter object did a lot of damage. We know that they are dangerous and we need to better understand them and how we can defend ourselves against them.

P. We are in danger?

R. There is danger, although it is very small. The Earth is 4.5 billion years old and in the first 500 million years there were many, many impacts that completely changed the surface of the earth. They are becoming less frequent, but there is a possibility of impact. And if there is, it is very likely that there will be a great disaster.

P. What else awaits us out there?

R. All. We are part of the universe. We are fortunate that this is a terrestrial planet, with water on the surface and that life arose here, something that we do not know if it has happened in other places and that we are looking for. We are prepared for it. We have the international station, the one in China, we will have the commercial ones, we want to build on the Moon, take humans to Mars… There is something in our soul, in our heart, that wants to understand where we come from, what is our role in the universe What is the solar system made of?

P. Will we find life?

R. Yes, we are looking for her.

P. Where?

R. Mars is an important target. curiosity found organic material, it is not life per se, but it allowed us to know that there are organic materials on the surface of the planet. Now, perseverance it is collecting material that it will send back to earth so it can be studied and analyzed in laboratories in the next decade. I think that finding life is a question of technology and frequency of investigations, but we should not forget other regions of the solar system. There are some moons of Jupiter and Saturn, such as Europa, Titan or Enceladus, which are very interesting objects where there could be conditions for primitive life to develop. And there are many exoplanets too. We’re looking at whether life could have originated somewhere other than Earth from many different angles.

P. In his lecture he said that there have never been as many space missions as there are now and that there are many new players on the board. Is it the beginning of a new competition?

R. International cooperation in space exploration is crucial. We have about 70 space agencies in the world, 20 created in recent years. Emerging and developing countries are also joining, such as the United Arab Emirates. And we also have the commercial actors. It is important that everyone works together and that international organizations maintain cooperation. It’s good because you don’t duplicate tasks, you reduce costs and you get more things.

P. What is the role of Spain?

R. Spain is a member of the European Space Agency. It has interesting space programs and is forming its new space agency. The initiative is good because it allows the population to be interested in this field and brings together an important ecosystem: industry, education, research, startups… It is important that there is a public component in the space sector.

P. Are we forgetting our planet by looking so much into space?

R. I teach my students that, right now, we don’t have a second Earth. It is not a phrase of mine, but it is true: there is no planet B. The new generations are very involved and concerned about the future and climate change. They are more sensitive to care and care about the sustainable future. We can use space technology and infrastructure to help us: observation satellites, open data research programs… It is important to use them to make predictions and models for the future, combine them with land and ocean data to help us mitigate what is going wrong. Space has an important role for human beings to survive.

P. We will get it?

R. Our planet is 4.5 billion years old. If you look at it like a clock, human beings are only a second. If we do not take care of the planet, we will not be more than that time. We are the only intelligent civilization we know of. We are trying to communicate with someone else, but at the moment we are the only ones. We should be really smart and take care of our planet for the future.

