Francesca Pascale in politics. Advice from her friend Luxuria: “Watch out for the left…”

Francesca PascalSilvio’s ex Berlusconiis increasingly intrigued by the idea of ​​entering politics, also encouraged by the declarations of Navy Berlusconi who declared that he felt “closer to the left on civil rights“. Pascale is very active lately, first she signed up to the ANPI and then signed for the referendum against differentiated autonomy. But who knows her well, one of her greatest friends Luxuriawarns her: “Francesca in politics? Who knows. The Knight’s ways are endless. “Like Marina Berlusconi and like Mara Carfagna herself, – Luxuria tells Il Foglio – Francesca Pascale it’s anything but Eugenia Roccella. Theirs is a right wing more similar to the English one of David Cameron”, argues Luxuria, “so the effervescence of a centrist force. I would say a “Western right” force, more in line with the European People’s Party“.

“I believe that Marina and Francesca – Luxuria reveals to Il Foglio – they are carrying forward the sensitivity of the late Silvio. When Pascale and Berlusconi participated in the Gay Village, in 2014he then he invited me to Arcore. The result of that dinner was the freedom to vote, for the Forza Italia parliamentarians, on the law relating to civil unions”. But Luxuria, a former parliamentarian on the Communist Refoundation lists, warns her of the left’s methods. “There is a typical mechanism on the left. That of write the good and the bad on the board. It also happened to me when I migrated from Montecitorio to the Island of the Famous. “They wrote in the Manifesto that “I was a condominium gossip”. While Fausto Bertinotti encouraged me by intuiting, as perhaps Francesca intuits, that television is a means for activism. Beyond the television project, – concludes Luxuria – Francesca’s ubiquity could hide even a political project“.