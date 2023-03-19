Q&A via social media between Matteo Salvini and Francesca Pascale. And on Instagram, the followers of the Minister of Infrastructure rail against Silvia Berlusconi’s ex-partner. On the sidelines of the Milan demonstration for the rights of LGBT families, Pascale called Salvini and the sovereign parties “homophobic”: “I vote to the right? As if a kid voted for Easter”, the words of Pascale. On social networks, the reply is not long in coming vice premier and leader of the League: “How much anger, how much hate. I respond with work, peace, love and respect”. And in the comments to Salvini’s post, the target practice against the ex-girlfriend of the Knight begins. “From the series … spit on the plate where he has been eating for years,” writes a user. “Therefore – reads another comment – due to this phenomenon a sovereignist cannot be homosexual, you have decided that if one is gay you cannot be a sovereignist …”. And again: “And to think that for years she was the companion of someone who went hand in hand with Salvini. Inconsistency is a bad thing”.

After Salvini’s lunge, Pascale always entrusts her rejoinder to Instagram: “Mr. Minister, you have always used hatred against the minorities and the southerners of this country”, the current partner of the singer Paola attacks in a post Turks. “I remind you of one of his proudly worn shirts: Padania is not Italy. Do you happen to remember the song against the Neapolitans sung in Pontida? Will you remember when he said that southerners didn’t deserve the euro? I do, unforgettable words. The comments following this posts that he has decided to dedicate to me describe his political-cultural depth, in my humble opinion different from his allies. Thinking of me is ephemeral, think of the bridge over the strait, nice idea… ah, it’s not his already”, Pascale stings, concluding his post with the hashtags #loveislove and #bacioni.