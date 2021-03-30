Pascal is a Peruvian singer who in his 20s is making his way into the musical environment with leaps and bounds. His themes have managed to appear in successful telenovelas by America TV, as well as Gentlemen papis, In the skin of Alicia, Two sisters and Back in the neighborhood.

Recently, he has made a collaboration with the Dominican Adriana Torrón and they premiered the song “Al revés”, which has been well received on musical platforms.

In a conversation with La República, Pascal shared details about this collaboration, revealed how his songs became so successful and previewed his upcoming projects to make himself known in the international market.

– You just participated in the song “Al revés” with Adriana Torrón, how are you?

Well, she wrote it, sent it to me one day and said if I would like to collaborate on that song. The song was produced by Luis Salazar, who is a producer from Miami, we both went to record it there (…). I’ve known Adriana for three years, when we went to study music together. She is from the Dominican Republic and I am Peruvian, we met there, well, we became friends and we began to make a career in music.

– How has the public’s response to this song been?

Really good. The song on digital platforms has been very well received by people, it is now two weeks old and has almost 200,000 reproductions. It is a very funny song that goes very well with the summer.

– You started your career releasing the song “Yo quiero”, how did it go with this song?

That song did pretty well for me. It was the first song I did, it participated in the novel Señores papis, so that helped me a lot, because it gave me a lot of exposure, because it was what I needed as a new artist and knowing that the music industry in Peru is not yet very developed , then for artists it is more difficult to stand out.

I’m super grateful for that opportunity, because it gave me exposure to an audience that I was able to reach.

– Your song “Smiles” has also sounded in the production En la piel de Alicia …

Yes, so far all the songs that I have released have been in novels which is something that has helped me a lot, the exposure it gives me is huge and especially now, due to the pandemic, it is not so easy to get (exposure). Now that all concerts and shows are closed, it is much more difficult for us to find a new audience.

– How was the opportunity presented?

It was because Juan Carlos Fernández, who is the producer of America and is the music producer of most novels, with him I made my first song. I had no idea that the song was going to appear in the novels, because I felt that it was a bit more commercial theme, that suddenly it didn’t fit that much, so I think they turned it around and it fit with some characters.

– What was the secret for your songs to be so successful and have rotated on international networks like MTV?

It’s all the contacts, actually. It is working with a team that has contacts in different areas. It’s also a bit of luck, because suddenly the person who programs that kind of thing doesn’t like (the song) and it’s more complicated. Making a good song is super important, especially knowing how to handle it, get it out. Because it is easy to distribute a song on digital platforms, but if you do not have a good marketing plan behind or a good campaign that makes the song come out, it is more complicated.

– What other singer would you like to do a collaboration with?

I am open to all kinds of collaborations. I would like to make songs with artists who are not necessarily Latin music, but also sing in English, another style, and to be able to open up in the universal market and show that I can do different things, different genres.

– Are you planning to try another genre?

Right now the genre that I do is Latin pop, I would love to be able to open up later. I would like to do fusions of other genres, which is something that could also work quite a bit. I do not want to lock myself in a locker of one type of music, in the end everything changes. I think that artists have to reinvent ourselves from time to time to stay current. It is important to have an open head to different possibilities.

Pascal seeks to conquer the international market. Photo: broadcast

– How did the pandemic affect you?

In 2019 I finished organizing all of 2020 with a lot of presentations, trips to other countries to present my music. I had to travel two days after they put us in quarantine and well, it affected me on the subject of musical creation, projects, presentations. But it also helped me a lot to think a little bit about what I had been doing, what I wanted to do, where I wanted to go, etc. Because it happens to me that I have a song that I like a lot, that I’m doing and once I get it out I can’t listen to it anymore (laughs).

– What other step are you going to take in search of internationalization?

The idea is to be able to go abroad, I have had the opportunity to work with people from abroad, people from different countries, all living in Miami, which is the center for Latin music. Also Mexico, which is a place with a lot of opportunities, with a fairly developed industry, where most of the artists are there, where contacts are much easier. The idea is to be able to go out and conquer place by place.

– How long have you been in music?

I am 20 years old, I have been involved in music professionally since December 2018. So I have been going for about two and a half years, but I have been singing since I was 10 years old, I have played guitar since I was 8 years old, I have been in music classes all the time , singing and I still have them, because it is always good to continue preparing.

– What are your next projects?

This year we come with more music, a new team is coming, new opportunities. We are looking to reach some places where we have not yet reached, such as, for example, the radio, which is a platform where we have not yet reached. It is quite difficult to enter there.

I believe that radio stations should give space for national artists to show their music.

– Have you done virtual concerts?

I did one, it was through a Facebook Live, a lot of people connected, it was pretty good. I felt pretty weird at the time, because it’s not something you would expect to do, but it helped keep me (current) and people don’t forget. I also participated in another, which was a festival in the United States and everything was virtual.

– What is your greatest artistic goal?

The dream that I would like to achieve as a singer, dreaming quite big, is to do a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, and I would also love to win a Grammy.

