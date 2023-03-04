“I am the only French writer, you must know, who has never signed the slightest manifesto”, smiles Pascal Quignard (Verneuil-sur-Avre, 74 years old) when we are about to say goodbye. “I don’t believe in the collective.”

– Do you vote?

Quignard looks with a hint of shyness and answers:

-No.

The author of Every morning in the worldaway from the madding crowd for three decades, is the complete opposite of this very French literary specimen that is the writer engaged, committed to a political or social cause. He avoids demonstrations, he lacks the vocation of the undersigned. He prefers to live with his books, his music, his animals.

“My cat is not engagedmy crow is not engagedmy magpie is not here engagemy river is not engagedthe earth is not engageI am not engaged”, he declares. “One of the beautiful things about France is this kind of literate and desperate anarchism, that of Montaigne or La Boétie. I feel good in this position. My only company is this: that of the lonely.

There are writers and then there are literatures: Quignard is a literature in itself. Author of more than fifty works, musician as well as writer, a living classic of European letters without having made concessions to the gallery, creator of an unclassifiable genre that combines story, essay, aphorism, history, philosophy and poetry, a rare who He doesn’t look like anyone, now he publishes his latest book in Spanish, love the sea (Galaxy Gutenberg, translation by Ignacio Vidal-Folch). The novel is a compendium of everything Quignard: the fragmentary style, the fascination with seventeenth-century musicians, the voice that comes from the depths of the centuries, the timeless, modern and archaic narrator at the same time.

When Quignard puts on his glasses, opens the score and sits down at the piano, it is as if the novel and reality merged. The characters are present in the tiny living room of the apartment where he stays when he passes through Paris. Quignard transmutes into a character. The piece that he interprets is titled Meditation on my future death which is touched slowly with discretion. It could be a phrase from Quignard, but the author is the harpsichordist Iohann Iacob Froberger, a character from love the seaand one of those half-forgotten names that Quignard has specialized in resurrecting together with his friend, the maestro Jordi Savall.

Annotated sheet music by writer Pascal Quignard in his Paris apartment. SAMUEL ARANDA

“I can’t play the violin anymore, I have osteoarthritis,” laments Quignard. “The piano yes. I play it every day. At sunset, when things get sad, when the sun goes down. Froberger plays, or Chausson, “the equivalent in music to what Mallarmé was in poetry,” he explains, and composer of a work entitled poems of love and the sea.

In music, playing like this for his guests, or in the recitals in which he participates by reciting, he finds something that, after half a century of publishing, literature does not give him. It is what he calls “the little anxieties”, as opposed to the big anxieties, the depressions that he suffered in the past.

“I have rejected the honors, the Academy, I don’t see myself with anyone, I see myself with you, but this rarely happens. I spend my mornings, my nights, my days like a cat on its radiator. And, after a moment, the cat lacks anguish.

–Do you look for anguish in music?

-Exactly. What I look for is an unpredictable emotion.

–Her writing is already unpredictable: digressive, almost improvised.

-Yeah. I try not to speech, not to do anything that belongs to the world or to politics, a somewhat wilder language. It’s what I look for in the darkness of the theater: something a little more authentic.

-Authentic?

-Yeah. That’s why I live surrounded by animals. Animals are remnants of the earth. It is as if there is a great difference between the earth, which would have remained wild and which man tries to destroy, and the human world: magnificent, pretentious, bellicose. I am more on the side of life and the land than of the world and war. I differentiate between the earth and the world, between sensation and representation. The representation does not interest me.

“I am a baroque: I seek intensity, not beauty or perfection”

In 1994, Quignard was a powerful man in literary Paris. He held the position of general secretary of the Gallimard publishing house, number one after the owners. He was the author of Every morning in the world, which the filmmaker Alain Corneau made into a film with Gérard Depardieu as the protagonist and with Savall in charge of the music. One day he cut short and settled in the provincial Sens, 130 kilometers from Paris, in the Yonne department. Like Monsieur de Sainte Colombe, a musician recovered by Savall and Quignard, or like some characters in the new novel, he resigned from the stage.

“What moves me so much about the identity and life of Jordi Savall is the sense of continuity in the times, of a confraternity with the times of the lonely and the forgotten,” he said in a conversation with Savall published in the monograph on the publishing house L’Herne dedicated to Quignard. These words could be applied to yourself. But he, unlike Sainte Colombe who always refused to leave his isolation, had known the scene before leaving. Deep down, thanks to his prolific work, he has never ceased to be in it.

“If you want to know which writer I admire the most,” he says, “it’s Chuang-Tzu and the Taoists, who reject society and are in the mountains. Chuang-Tzu says that one must not write, above all one must not do anything. I write a lot. It’s a contradiction. I assume it. My way of living is writing. I don’t live things if I don’t live them again in a second time through writing. Cats sleep 20 out of every 24 hours. I think that the essence of their lives consists in dreaming about the life they have had in the four hours they were awake. It seems to me that I am built the same”.

Vain? “The gaze of the academies or of my colleagues has never interested me,” she replies. “But perhaps there is a form of animal vanity in this. Animals are very proud, there is an animal pride in not needing the judgment of others”.

Quignard, reflected in a mirror in his Paris home. SAMUEL ARANDA

Quignard is at the same time an established author – if it weren’t for the fact that France has had three Nobel Prize winners in the last 15 years, he would be a firm candidate for the prize – and minorities. In Spain, he had top readers such as Rafael Conte, historical critic for EL PAÍS, who wrote: “I am going to say it – rather repeat it, since it is not the first time I have said it – in the clearest and most forceful way that I can: Pascal Quignard is, surviving glories aside, the best French writer today. Perhaps too good for the universal cultural reduction that literature suffers throughout the world. But he was never liked by everyone. When he received the Goncourt in 2002, Jorge Semprún, a dissenting member of the jury, complained: “He is very classic, very predictable and very neat. All this is finally very Parisian, even very parisianist”. His work in Spanish has been published, in addition to Galaxia Gutenberg, Espasa, Minúscula, Funambulista, Sexto Piso, Pre-Textos, Debate, among other publishers.

When asked how he would define the genre he practices, he answers: “I am a baroque. I seek intensity of emotion by any means. I’m not a classic, I’m not looking for perfection. The baroques look for intensity, not beauty. If we can make people cry, we are happy”. And he clarifies: “Intensity is the moment in which things overflow. It is the same with love. Sexuality is nothing more than overflow, it is a sprouting. There are works, very beautiful works, that are calm, balanced, and can be very well. And, on the other hand, there are works that seek only intensity, overflow, sprouting: these are the baroque ones”.

“The only progress I have made in my life has been to accept the mystery or the enigma without trying to solve it”

love the sea It is a story of an overflowing love between two imaginary musicians, a certain Hatten and the Nordic Thullyn. It is a story that, for Quignard, refers to its origins. His mother was depressed and who took care of him during his first months was a young German named Cecilia Müller. It was postwar. Le Havre, where he grew up, was in ruins. The Germans were frowned upon and Cecilia Müller could not renew her residence permit in France and she had to leave. Little Pascal was one and a half years old. For him it was a blow.

“I thought she was my mother, I had a depression, I stopped eating. And without a doubt this incomprehensible separation was mixed, for me, with love, ”she says. “The sexual difference between a man and a woman is also incomprehensible. It is wonderful and at the same time incomprehensible. We will never know what a woman thinks, she will never know what we think. We do not feel the same emotions or the same pleasures. We don’t have the same body. And this became the theme of this book: love as incomprehensible separation.

The novel has a background of war and epidemic. “The most violent moments of anomie and war are, unfortunately, the most creative moments for the arts,” he points out. “What a shame, but it is what it is. As if there was some kind of revenge in the arts. Baroque music was born in these disturbances and in the Thirty Years’ War. Caravaggio’s painting was born in the same years. French writers: La Rochefoucauld was in combat, Pascal, the first novels of Madame de La Fayette. All this happened in these dreadful years.”

A paradox? “Let’s reflect,” she proposes. She remains silent for a few seconds. “I am not sure that art is linked to anything very peaceful: the drive that animates love. The drive that animates the ocean, the drive that animates war… There is also a drive that animates the arts and it is not a calm drive. It is possible that it took the war for Picasso to create Guernica. What I’m going to tell you is a bit silly, but I believe in communicating vessels, and too much violence on one side requires too much art on the other. There is a form of compensation.”

“I am the only French writer who has never signed a manifesto”

An obsession runs through Quignard’s work: the mystery, not because of what there is after death, but what there was before birth. It is the obsession with the “uterine, dark, overflowing, original, sexual world”, as he wrote in the sexual night, an “intense, non-linguistic, chaotic, fusional, disappeared” world. It is an obsession that takes him back to the big Bang.

“The emptiness that exists after our death will take a few years to dissolve everything if we turn to ashes, if they bury us in the land, in the sea, but destiny is pretty much drawn,” he argues in the interview. “On the other hand, that we have not made ourselves, but a father and a mother… The before-life is more complicated, it is not as simple as the after-death. It is a vertiginous interrogation that in me does not calm down. “You know?” she corrects afterwards. “The only progress I have made in my life has been to accept the mystery or the enigma without trying to solve it.”

In the wandering shadowsfirst volume of the cycle still unfinished the last kingdom, Quignard made a list of what the Frankish king Clovis liked: “He loved the forests, the surrounding vineyards, the fertility of the fields, the softness of the sky, the extreme paleness of everything.” What would be Pascal Quignard’s list?

“You could write a whole book,” he sighs. And she thinks before launching herself: “The first thing would be dawn. The end of the night, the dawn that illuminates everything but without colors. And then the arrival of the sun, the dawn”. He adds: “Although I liked other instruments, I would also say the piano and the last works of Fauré. They are sublimely violent and sad.” Then he thinks a little more, and concludes: “Now that spring is here, what I look forward to the most are the asparagus from the Yonne, in Sens. There is nothing better on earth.”

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.