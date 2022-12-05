In addition to the nominations for Peru in the latest edition of the Latin Grammy, Rolling Stone magazine organized a red carpet in Las Vegas, which Pascal attended and shared with figures such as Fito Páez, one of the winners. “This year things have gone well, although there are always falls, but we have released songs that people have liked and I have had the opportunity to work with other producers as well and participate in this event that I watched all the time on television. Sharing with artists that I have admired has always been incredible, ”the musician who left Berkeley and decided to start producing his songs told us by phone.

As a result of the acceptance of the song ‘Give me your hand’, he says that it could be another Peruvian who emigrates to find a space. “Mexico is a super-large arena, there is an audience for everyone, people are superfans and they have opened the doors of a lot of media, they have given me opportunities. Little by little I am going to try to internationalize myself. In Peru there is a lot of talent, but unfortunately the industry is small. Salsa and cumbia lead, everyone knows it, and they move the masses. But I do pop and like those who do indie and rock we have the smallest market. Cumbia and salsa have much more space on the radio”.

At the age of 22, Pascal is also known for his themes in series such as ‘De vuelta al barrio’. On the platforms, he has achieved that one of his songs has more than 2 million views. For now, he maintains that he will continue to make pop, although he acknowledges that there are some singers who “go towards what the people ask for.”