Perhaps the Western world will cease to be the protagonist in the geopolitical configuration that may be installed as a result of the SARS CoV 2 virus pandemic. This is what Pascal Boniface, director of the French Institute of International and Strategic Relations, suspects, although it is still shown wary of his diagnosis. Although the coronavirus originated in China, Asian countries were more effective in controlling their circulation. The influence they conquer when thinking about international politics faces various cultural resistance from the West to understand the instrumentality of their actions and their methods. “China’s economy represented 10% of the United States GDP in 2001. Today it represents 65%. The USSR during the cold war did not exceed 40% of the North American GDP, ”says Boniface. These data and the presence of China as the only country that shows a solid economy in the face of the pandemic tears, can be read in parallel with the skill demonstrated by Russia to create its Sputnik V vaccine in a short time and the scientific validation assigned to it by the British medical journal The Lancet.

Women workers making suitcases at a foreign trade factory in the Yaozhou District of Tongchuan City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua / Liu Xiao) (jg) (da)

“There is a Western tendency to consider all non-Western countries dictatorships,” argues the geopolitical specialist and advances: “There is no opposition between Western democracies and non-Western dictatorships.” Thats why he professor of international relations at the Paris VIII University establishes a classification of three types of countries based on their political and health response when the pandemic status is confirmed. Those who implemented immediate action and carried out urgent care, among which he identifies China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam. Those who reacted later and here especially locate Europe and a good part of the Latin American countries; and finally those who denied the situation, among which the United States and Brazil stand out without brilliance. This description helps Boniface to explain the first defeat of the United States and the weakening of Europe in a situation that is experiencing the health consequences of “a war without war” Boniface, who participates in this exchange with Ñ by email from Paris, published in France the book Geopolitics of Covid 19 (Eyrolles Editions). The text still does not have its translation into Spanish and it could be anticipated that it is an exercise in immediacy where the author allows himself to share his own confusion: “Nobody could have foreseen the pandemic. Really nobody? Or have we not been attentive enough to certain warnings? The Covid 19 crisis may seem incredible, strictly speaking. In fact, many people, including many political leaders, including those to whom rational behavior is generally attributed, initially did not believe it ”, says Boniface and underlines a definite idea: countries that perceived themselves and were perceived as the owners of the world, both from the economic decisions and from the ideological incidence, they have suffered “a lesson in modesty”

–You point out that the Covid 19 pandemic is halfway between a temporary event and a structural revolution. Are the countries that have historically given more centrality to the State more strengthened from this crisis?

–The Covid 19 crisis it will be the first major international crisis since 1945 in which the United States does not play a predominant role. From the end of World War II, the United States took the head of the free world and led not only the Western world but also had a determining influence on world affairs as a whole. As a result of President Donald Trump’s policy of withdrawal, his America first became a lonely, desolate America. The United States, on the other hand, is one of the countries that was hit hardest by the crisis and did not participate in international management by slamming the door on the World Health Organization. There are several reproaches that we can make to this organization but it was certainly the worst time to leave it. In any case, the erosion of the weight of the United States in international life is very old. Although Trump left the White House, we know that Joe Biden will want to reintegrate the United States into international life. I think that this crisis reinforced already existing structural elements. China’s rise in power, crisis of multilateralism, rivalry between China and the United States, loss of the Western monopoly in power but it has not really created any new situation. Yes, I could say, in any case, that it changed the terms profoundly. It accentuated, amplified, exacerbated both his reality and his perception.

– Taking into account that the North American health system was key in this weakening of its policy, is a world coming where strengthening and state dominance is going to be fundamental?

– The western world has long since lost the monopoly of power that it held for five centuries. The problem is that nobody seems to notice. The Covid-19 crisis brought it particularly to the fore. The United States, Western European countries, and Latin American countries paid the heaviest tribute to the crisis. Asian countries are the best performers. The difference does not reside, as is said everywhere, between authoritarian countries and democratic countries. South Korea and Taiwan, which are perfect democracies, saved the burdens many Western countries had to face. What made the difference was to privilege the group over the individual and that the drastic measures could be taken as state decisions.

Deputy Mayor Alix Desulme of the City of North Miami raises his arm during a prayer for local lives lost to COVID-19 as a memorial to the lost is unveiled at Griffing Park on October 28, 2020 in North Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images / AFP

– Did the market dominance leave some countries in a more vulnerable situation in the face of the pandemic?

–Initially, Western countries estimated that they would not be affected because, according to their criteria, pandemics were the monopoly of Asia and Africa. We were able to see mass graves in New York and overflowing hospitals in Western Europe. It was a major psychological shock worldwide. The situation is far from resolved. State intervention is decisive, especially in matters of public health. There will be great social injustices in the fight against the pandemic. Vaccines will not be accessible to everyone. On the other hand, if it is about technological innovation, the market can be more efficient than the State. It is necessary, then, that there be a fair distribution of efforts and, above all, a coordination between the two. The State must keep its role as coordinator and make the market receive a kind of stimulus.

–Although globalization made it possible for the virus to circulate more quickly, you point out that a solution cannot be found without coordination between countries. Can there be a non-globalized world? It is clear that from the digital point of view it is impossible, but will the world of the future be a world where the circulation of people is less?

–The Covid-19 crisis turned a world that moved all the time into an immobile world. We traveled more and more intensively and at times it seemed that borders did not exist. With social distancing measures, individuals not only did not leave their countries, nor did they leave their cities or their departments. But this is not meant to last. In the same way that it is excessive to talk about the end of the borders before the Covid-19 crisis, it will be excessive to think that they will be totally hermetic from this moment on. Very quickly we will resume the habit of traveling. Of course, it may be that there are more and more virtual events, but direct meeting, personal contact cannot be replaced.

–You point out that Donald Trump lost the elections due to the pandemic. Why couldn’t Bernie Sanders capitalize on this political scenario?

Bernie Sanders certainly seemed too radical to win the nomination within the Democratic party. The apparatus was organized to put Joe Biden, much more centrist, to power. In the course of the campaign, Biden and Trump accused each other of being Beijing’s preferred candidate. Trump declared “If you want to stop China, stop Biden.” This implied that the erratic nature of Trump’s policy could only be appreciated by Beijing.

– Why do you consider that Trump’s defeat is not a victory for China?

– Personally, I think that China will have many more problems to manage with Biden than with Trump because it will not be what it seems: Biden is not going to strengthen ties with allies, those allies that Trump had long damaged. Biden’s supporters say Trump’s chaotic tenure in international politics allowed China to more easily advance in international forums

– And what do you think should be the place of Europe in this scenario?

–Europe may have collaborations with China, but on many issues there is a situation of rivalry. I can say that on issues such as the fight against global warming or the Iranian nuclear dossier, we are in harmony. Regarding the commercial competition plan, we have reproaches to make to China (breach of industrial property, closing of markets) and we have great divergences on the nature of its political system. But instead, America’s problem with China is the rivalry for the first place as a world power. This has no relation to Europe. Europe must define its policy according to its interests and not be determined according to Chinese or American interests. It should function as a pole of power and not as the junior partner in Washington or Beijing.

Pascal Boniface was a professor at the Institute for Political Studies in Lille and is currently teaching at the Institute for European Studies at the University of Paris VIII. Photo: Emiliana Miguelez

Pascal Boniface

Paris, France, 1956. Specialist in geopolitics.

Graduated from the Institute of Political Studies in Paris and a doctorate in public international law. In 1990 he created and directed the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS), one of the main French centers for research in international politics, considered as a French think tank. Between 1988 and 1992, he was an advisor to Jean-Pierre Chevénement, who was François Mitterrand’s Minister of Defense, and to Pierre Joxe in the Ministries of the Interior and Defense during the same government. He is also the director of one of the Editorial Hachette collections. He was a professor at the Institute of Political Studies in Lille and currently teaches at the Institute of European Studies at the University of Paris VIII.

