J. MORENO Madrid Thursday, April 21, 2022, 00:05



As if it were eating, ‘Pasapalabra’ is a daily ritual for many Spanish families. He is the member who arrives on the Antena 3 screen around 8:00 p.m. and whom everyone listens to and watches with attention, especially during the last minutes of his most famous show, ‘El Rosco’. We see his presenter, Roberto Leal, more than many of our loved ones. And with its contestants we suffer and have fun every day in the dispute to win the long-awaited jackpot.

The evening contest has already exceeded twenty years of broadcasting (it premiered in July 2000) and this afternoon (8:00 p.m.) reaches its 500th program since it moved to Atresmedia, the group that saw it born in the year 2000. It will celebrate it with a very special edition in which Pablo Díaz and Sofía Álvarez, both winners of the Antena 3 jackpot, will face each other in a delivery that will serve to commemorate their feat. The two contestants will be accompanied by other faces from the communication group, such as the journalists Sandra Golpe and Helena Resano, the presenter of ‘La roulette de la suerte’, Jorge Fernández, and the meteorologist Roberto Brasero. The guests will be in charge of accumulating seconds during the first part of the program. In addition, in this special edition, Roberto Leal will face, for the first time, to answer the questions of ‘El Rosco’.

Pablo and Sofía have already become popular characters for the audience. In the case of Pablo Díaz, he managed to complete ‘El Rosco’ in July of last year, taking home the prize of 1,825,000 euros. A few months later, Sofía Álvarez answered correctly to the 25 words of the last test of the contest and won a jackpot of 466,000 euros. Her replacements on the show are Orestes Barbero, a classic of the format, and Marian Manteca, a new member who is putting the veteran on the ropes in the final duel.

“Don’t bother Grandpa”



Based on the British ‘The Alphabet Game’, the success of ‘Pasapalabra’ translates not only into large audience shares, but also into the company it gives numerous viewers, especially the group of older and more vulnerable people. It is not uncommon, for example, to visit a hospital or a nursing home late in the afternoon and find the contest on the vast majority of televisions.

It accompanies many elderly people in their homes and it is not uncommon for it to be what is shown on television in the residences in the afternoons



An admiration towards the space that Roberto Leal has been able to verify in the first person. «The spectators are happy and I notice the affection of the people. They have told me very nice things. A co-worker told me that his father, who is very old and hardly speaks, just wants to watch ‘Pasapalabra’ at that time and answers some of ‘El Rosco’s’ questions. It is his time and that nobody touches it », recalls the Andalusian.

The presenter, surprised with the daily audiences of the contest, assures that it is a program “that brings together families and many generations.” “They send me videos that are meant to be framed, of grandparents that you can’t call from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. because they are broadcasting ‘Pasapalabra,'” he explains. “It’s the most watched thing on television. It’s incredible and it also says a lot about the viewer who is at home and follows an entertainment program that is cultural. In the end, you learn, have fun and take care of the contestants, “adds Leal.

audience loyalty



Despite having been broadcast for more than twenty years, with a change of channel included (previously it was broadcast on Telecinco, with Christian Gálvez as presenter), the contest reaches its 500th program as audience leader and is crowned the most watched program on television , averaging a 21.5% audience share and more than 2.5 million viewers since it premiered on Antena 3.

However, at the end of ‘El Rosco’, the space skyrockets its audience to 25.4% ‘share’ and 3,375,000 followers on average.

In addition, ‘Pasapalabra’ regularly wins in all age groups and also leads in all the autonomous communities, reaching its most important figures in Aragón (27.1%), Castilla y León (26.2%), Castilla La Mancha ( 24.7%), Galicia (23.7%), Madrid (23.2%), Murcia (22.6%), the Balearic Islands (22.4%) or Andalusia (22%).