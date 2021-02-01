Pascale Descamps started a hunger strike on Monday, February 1, tired of the lack of response from the French authorities to her multiple requests. This 55-year-old woman, who lives in Boulogne-sur-Mer (Pas-de-Calais), has been asking for several months for the repatriation of her daughter and her four grandchildren, detained in camps in Syria.

Having left in 2015 with her husband and their children, the 32-year-old daughter of Pascale Descamps now suffers from colon cancer. For two years, she has been imprisoned in a camp in Syria, with her four children, aged 2 to 11. Her husband, a fighter in the ranks of ISIS, was killed a few months after their arrival there.

Faced with the recent worsening of her daughter’s state of health, Pascale Descamps asked last November for her medical repatriation as well as that of her grandchildren. A request to which no authority has deigned to respond: “Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nor the government, nor the Elysee Palace responded to our requests. The letters from our client also remained unanswered”, underlines Emmanuel Daoud, one of the lawyers of Pascale Descamps, contacted by franceinfo. These unsuccessful steps led the fifty-year-old to resort to a hunger strike to finally make herself heard.

Guest of franceinfo on Thursday January 21, Pascale Descamps insisted on the state of health of her daughter, which is deteriorating day by day: “I ask them, because there, sincerely, it is abuse. She is exhausted, she has no more strength. She has no treatment, no medication, no support.” On site, the only treatments available to her are Doliprane tablets that she must buy. No operation is possible on Syrian soil.

“It is the granddaughter of my client, aged 11, who has to take care of her brothers, due to her mother’s illness”, adds Emmanuel Daoud. “One of my grandsons has been sick for two months. It is non-assistance to anyone in danger”, denounces Pascale Descamps.

For the lawyer, this silence of the State is incomprehensible and comes up against a legal inconsistency. “What is unlikely is that this woman is the subject of an international arrest warrant, issued by two investigating judges. This makes it possible to arrest a person who is wanted and that the “We cannot locate. However, my client’s daughter is in a camp, a prison, to which the French authorities have access. And this arrest warrant is not being executed. Why don’t we do it?” Why don’t we go find this woman in this camp? ”

Pascale Descamps asks, through her hunger strike, for the return of her daughter and her grandchildren to France, with due regard for the current legal proceedings, as her lawyer explains: “If there is a repatriation, Ms. Descamps’ daughter will be treated and detained. It will take a little while, but my client will be able to reconnect with her, as well as her grandchildren”, which she has not seen since 2015. “My daughter has no time to wait”, concludes Pascale Descamps.

When contacted, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to our requests.