More than 60 migrants were rescued Wednesday, September 2, in the morning, after capsizing while trying to cross the Channel towards the United Kingdom, reports France Bleu Nord.

These 63 people, men, women and children, left the beach of the dunes of Slack, between Wimereux and Ambleteuse, near Boulogne-sur-Mer, aboard an inflatable boat which capsized almost immediately. They are in good health and were taken to a reception center near Lens.

In the early afternoon, the emergency operations center asked a fishing boat to tow another boat carrying 23 migrants. According to France Bleu Nord, the maritime prefecture of the Channel and the Sea of ​​the Nord department indicates that other relief operations are underway.