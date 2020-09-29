These migrants, most of whom are seeking to reach the United Kingdom, were previously grouped together in an area bordering Calais, itself dismantled two months ago.

New dismantling in Calais. The police proceeded, in the morning of Tuesday, September 29, to the evacuation of a large encampment of migrants in this town of Pas-de-Calais, the main crossing point between France and the United Kingdom . The operation, which took place in peace, began around 7 am in this area called “the moor of Virval” located around the Calais hospital, cordoned off by the police. Shortly after 9 a.m., some 200 migrants were evacuated, according to the sub-prefecture. At the same time, the border police made 21 arrests. The camp housed between 700 and 800 people.

“I decided to carry out this operation before the very cold of winter and temperatures of -3 to -4 ° C”, declared on the spot the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Louis Le Franc, specifying that 150 migrants will be “sheltered” in the department, 150 in the other departments of Hauts-de-France and the other 500 sent to reception centers in different regions.

Dismantling of a migrant camp in Calais 800 evacuees. The prefect is on site. pic.twitter.com/KrwLKy3TeP – Emmanuel Bouin (@emmanuelbouin) September 29, 2020

“We want to avoid any new concentration and point of attachment to Calais and this Virval area will be made inaccessible. We are studying with the mayor of Calais what it will be possible to do”, added Louis Le Franc. “Our goal is also to actively fight against smugglers and the systems they put in place.”

State services estimate the number of migrants living in Calais at a thousand, in the hope of reaching the United Kingdom. The associations regularly denounce these dismantling operations, after which many migrants return. Thursday, the Defender of rights Claire Hédon denounced the living conditions “degrading and inhuman” migrants in Calais.

Some 250 activists from associations and migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, also demonstrated on Saturday in Calais in the rain to criticize the living conditions of the latter and the ban on distributing meals to them in the center. city ​​imposed by prefectural decree since September 10 to associations not mandated by the State.

State services justify this ban by disturbing public order and the fact that these distributions would not allow proper compliance with physical distancing measures. They stress that the association La Vie active, mandated by the State, provides for the water and food needs of migrants.