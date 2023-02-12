Nothing worried, and on the contrary, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, founder of the PAS in Sinaloa, is very calm and happy. And it is that apparently, he has plenty of reasons, since according to his words, about 5 thousand people have joined the Sinaloense Party in three weeks. As if that were not enough, 30 to 40 Salvador Alvarado expansionists joined the ranks of the PAS yesterday. Oh hard blow for the PAN, because, as if that were not enough, one of the current pasistas is Leticia Isabel Rubio, who was not only part of the Blanquizal party, but was also its leader before the Bertha Calderón administration. Joining Jesús Antonio Ceballos, who became general secretary of the PAN. Could it be that the National Action Party was knocked out by this coup or would it still have the strength to rise up and fight in 2024?

Who Nor did he show up for the protest of the youth committee of Morena in Mocorito, it was the trustee, Enrique Parra Melesio, despite being one of the most recognized militants of the party in the municipality. It seems that the friction with the municipal president María Elizalde Ruelas prevails, even though he recently joined the red ranks. Not to mention the Morenista councilor José Luis Sánchez, who also did not make an appearance, despite the fact that the party’s state leader, Merary Villegas, attended the event, and the Morenista councilor, Irma Arroyo, was among the personalities in the presidium. Could it be that there will be divisions within the Morena militancy?

The T-shirts are changing color in Mocoritoand it is that due to the departure of María Elizalde Ruelas from the PAS, the structure of the Sinaloense Party is weakening in the Magical Town, This is because the mayoress and her husband have governed the municipality representing the party that gave them their hand to put them in the big chairs of Mocorito, and since they see that the water is running the other way, they decided to continue in a different direction, because the current president decided to join the ranks of Morena, which represents a hook to the liver to the PAS Mocorito, and it is that the voices of the citizens say that they are tired of the story being the same, this because neither Guillermo Galindo nor she have made a change to help the mocoritenses. People who trusted the promises of change say that the vote for the mayor is not guaranteed for the 2024 elections, whatever position they want to occupy.

The Potable Water and Sewerage Boards of all the municipalities of the state are being a challenge, and possibly an almost impossible mission to rescue for Francisco Javier López Cervantes, executive member of Ceapas, because the majority are not self-sufficient and face problems Financial costs that have been dragging on for several administrations due to the carelessness of the people on duty and because citizens do not want to assume the responsibility of paying for water.