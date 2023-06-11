With a can of beer in his hand, Grealish sang the world hit with his colleagues after the Champions League final against Inter (1-0) Wonderwall if his life depended on it. Guardiola would have preferred to see that Noel Gallagher himself had come to perform in the City dressing room, but that was not possible so far. In fact, the Oasis singer had to miss the final because he is currently touring the United States.

He does that without his brother Liam with whom he has been quarreling for years. There has long been speculation about a reunion of the two. Oasis fans fervently hope that the Gallagher brothers get back together. Especially after Liam offered an opening with this tweet: ‘If Manchester City win the Champions League I’ll call my brother and get the fucking band together.’

Noel Gallagher celebrated winning the Champions League from a distance, but no less exuberantly. The Brit followed the final in a cafe in San Diego, as can be seen on social media.

