The independent report on the parties held in Downing Street in the middle of the pandemic, called ‘partygate’, is “so damning” that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, “would have no choice” but to resign, according to high-level officials. This has been transferred to the British newspaper ‘The Times’ by one of them, familiar with the content of the report prepared by the official Sue Gray. According to the newspaper, the report is “highly critical” of the Prime Minister for attending some of these events and for the work culture at 10 Downing Street under his leadership.

Release of the report has been delayed until the Metropolitan Police conclude their own investigation, under which Johnson has been fined for breaching restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic by attending one of these gatherings.

The British ‘premier’ apologized again after being sanctioned and explained that “it did not occur to him” that he was violating the restrictions. The House of Commons of the United Kingdom approved on Thursday that a commission launch an investigation into whether Johnson lied to Parliament about the parties, a scandal that has put the prime minister on the ropes. The opposition has called for his resignation and the issue has also raised blisters among the conservative ranks.