Partygate, Johnson: The Bible Oath and Admissions

Boris Johnson was forced to tell under oath i details of the “partygate“, the story of the parties in the midst of the pandemic that cost him his job as premier of United Kingdom. Former Prime Minister a Westminster – reads in Repubblica – swears by Bible to “speak the truth, nothing but the truth”. And so Johnson, in an exceptional event and embarrassinghe told his truth under the pressure of the “Privileges Committee”, the parliamentary commission who interrogated him for almost four hours because he is investigating a very serious accusation against him: to have said intentionally the false in the House of Commons on the “Partygate” scandal, parties and toasts in Downing Street prohibited in the anti-Covid lockdowns. Commission chairwoman Harriet Labor Harmanslams him in the face i video of his interventions in the Chamber with all his contradictions and versions in 2022, alongside the toast photowine, alcohol hidden in suitcases and gatherings a Downing Street during the lockdowns.

“I attended only 15-20 minutesthen I left, I didn’t know what happened next…”. The party of birthday? “TO surprise“. And the distance of 2 meters? “It was only valid if the conditions were right”. Surrounded by questions from deputies of all political sides, – continues Repubblica – Johnson ventures: “The drinks to Number 10? Indispensable For team upwhen a collaborator left”. After more than three hours, Johnson loses his temper, blurts out. He replies to the accusations with “absolute nonsense“, he repeats «you have no proof», he accuses the inflexible president Harman of “be biased“, threatens not to accept the Commission’s verdict. The ruling in May but Boris is now at terminus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

