Robert Fico at a press conference after the election results: the former prime minister has already led the country twice, the first from 2006 to 2010 and the second from 2012 to 2018, when he resigned amid national protests. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Martin Divisek

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico, from the Smer party, who promised to end military aid to Kiev and sanctions on Russia, won the parliamentary election in Slovakia this Saturday (30). Contrary to the poll results that pointed to a victory for the liberal Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, it was the nationalist Smer party that won. The party won 23.3% of the total, ahead of Progressive Slovakia which had 17% to 99.43% of votes counted.

Now, the Smer party will need to form a coalition government as it will not have the majority of seats in the country’s unicameral parliament. A demanding feat, given a complex scenario for the formation of alliances. Smer should seek support from Hlas, a center-left party.

If the election and Robert Fico’s promises come to fruition, Slovakia will be the first European Union and NATO country to withdraw support for Ukraine. Since 2022, when the war against Russia began, NATO has become the main support for Ukrainians. Slovakia alone transferred around 1.3% of its GDP to military and economic aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine has found itself in an increasingly fragile situation due to the loss of international support. Hungary’s support for Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski appears to be under threat, given statements by Viktor Orbán, Hungarian premier, who is close to Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, Poland, which was going to send military aid to Ukraine, recently reversed its decision.

Robert Fico has already led the country twice, the first from 2006 to 2010 and the second from 2012 to 2018. In 2018, he resigned from his position amid national protests against the murder of a journalist critical of the government.