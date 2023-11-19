Party suspends French senator suspected of drugging colleague

Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 19/11/2023 – 15:54

Joel Guerriau, from the conservative Horizons, which is part of President Emmanuel Macron’s government base, allegedly drugged parliamentarian to sexually molest her. He denies the accusation. The French conservative party Horizons announced this Saturday (11/18) that it has suspended senator Joel Guerriau, accused of trying to drug a fellow parliamentarian and then sexually molest her.

Senator since 2011, Guerriau, 66, has been under formal investigation since Friday on suspicion of spiking a glass of champagne he offered to Sandrine Josso, 48, according to information from the senator’s defense and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Paris.

The senator and banker denies the accusations. His defense said on Friday that “it will fight to prove that he never intended to drug his colleague and longtime friend in order to abuse her.”

His party, which is part of President Emmanuel Macron’s government base, announced that it “will never tolerate the slightest complacency with sexist and sexual violence” and threatens eventual expulsion. Guerriau was also suspended from the bench he is part of in the House, Os Independentes.

What is known so far about the case

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Josso, who is part of the centrist MoDem party, fell ill after accepting a glass of champagne at Guerriau’s house in Paris on Tuesday.

It is unclear why the parliamentarian was at her colleague’s house at the time. She and Guerriau had known each other for ten years, but had not had a relationship.

The senator’s defense claims that she saw her colleague handling a small plastic container containing a white substance, which led her to believe that he was trying to dope her.

The police searched Guerriau’s house and office and prosecutors confirmed the seizure of ecstasy – the substance was also found in Josso’s system, leading the senator to formalize the complaint.

ra (DW, AFP)