I’m a CelebrityFormer British health minister Matt Hancock is embarrassing his party again after an affair during the lockdowns by taking part in a reality television series.

To his group’s astonishment, Matt Hancock clears his agenda to join the television show I’m a celebrity… get me out of here. The anger at the decision of the former health minister is so great that he is suspended from parliament until further notice. His well-paid job in the Australian jungle embarrasses Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government.

Grabbing in bins with spiders

“I’m looking forward to seeing Matt Hancock eat a kangaroo’s penis,” sneered Andy Drummond, Conservative Party vice-chairman in West Suffolk, Hancock’s constituency. He was referring to the relatively unfamiliar assignments to which the participants had to submit. In front of the nation, Hancock goes rummaging through bins of spiders and insects.

A spokesman for Sunak said that representatives of the people can ‘better focus on the well-being’ of their voters. Hancock defended himself by saying he will use his nationwide stage to promote a campaign for word blindness. He also donates part of his wages to a hospice. “An unbelievable jerk,” said colleague Tim Loughton. See also CDU party conference with the election of Merz as party leader: Merkel declined the invitation



Quote

Looking forward to seeing Matt Hancock eat a kangaroo’s penis Andy Drummond, Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party in West Suffolk

Cheated in corona time

Hancock gained international fame for being caught kissing a woman with whom he was having an affair behind his wife’s back during the lockdowns. A hidden camera captured how ‘dirty Matt’ checked the corridor to see if the coast was clear. After closing the office door, he passionately kissed the lady. The offense, a violation of the corona rules, cost him his job and his marriage.

As Minister of Health, he was known as incapable. Under his rule, hospitals sent patients to nursing homes to recuperate without pre-testing them for the virus. As a result, according to advocacy groups of next of kin, about 50,000 elderly people died in the homes. Hancock, they say, has blood on his hands.

Disappointed

He doesn’t like living in the shadow of power with no prospect of a return as a minister. “This follows his great disappointment at not getting a job in the new cabinet,” an anonymous employee told The Telegraph. Another ally told the paper that Hancock wants to use the show to give 12 million viewers a day the chance to get to know him better.

His performance in I’m a celebritybroadcast on ITV, precedes the publication of his memoirs about the corona crisis. In the Pandemic Diaries he claims to have meticulously documented his role during the pandemic. Hancock wants to repair his damaged image. In public opinion he is regarded as a bungler, who grossly went wrong and made the front pages of the boulevard papers as a cheater.

Hancock shares the screen with celebrities such as singer Boy George and Mike Tindall, a former rugby player who is married to Zara Phillips, a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth. Prime Minister Sunak has more problems in his stomach. Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent confidential emails using a private account and is under fire for her treatment of immigrants.

Matt Hancock when he was Secretary of Health. © AP

