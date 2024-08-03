Party | Self-made party speech has a characteristic that artificial intelligence is not capable of – Compare speeches with each other

Party|A party speech can be a temptation to build with artificial intelligence. Educator Joonas Konstig prepared a speech for the baptism and we asked the same from artificial intelligence. You can vote for which appeals more.

To the beginning author and educator Joonas Konstig says a warm exhortation: it’s worth giving a speech at family parties.

“If you remember something from the party, it’s usually someone’s speech. A good, emotional speech can be memorable.”

Secondly, he encourages you to do it yourself, in your own words.