From: Stephanie Munk

According to polls, the AfD is the strongest force in two federal states. Chemnitz political scientist Eric Linhart explains what makes right-wing populists currently attractive.

Chemnitz – The AfD is currently getting record results in election polls: According to current surveys, it would be the strongest force in Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania if there were elections next Sunday. Nationwide, the right-wing populists come in second place behind the Union, the parties of the traffic light coalition are far behind.

Prof. Dr. Eric Linhart, party researcher and political scientist at Chemnitz University of Technology, explains in an interview why the party so popular at the moment learns.

Mr. Linhart, as a party researcher, how do you rate the AfD’s current poll high?

First of all, it’s just a snapshot. The AfD was already in polls at almost 20 percent and then dropped again to around 10 percent. However, it cannot be ruled out that the AfD’s currently high poll numbers will continue. This also has to do with how other parties are now reacting to it.

AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel and the Thuringian AfD parliamentary group leader Björn Höcke at a demo in Erfurt. © IMAGO

What reasons do you see in the current high popularity of the AfD in election polls?

There is a quote from the AfD press spokesman Christian Lüth, who has since been fired: “The worse things are in Germany, the better for the AfD.” There is a kernel of truth in this. The AfD was always successful when it was able to mobilize fears. And now Germany is undisputedly in a crisis situation again: the corona pandemic has just been over, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is now affecting our lives and inflation means that many cannot go on living as before. That plays into the hands of the AfD. She is good at taking advantage of dissatisfaction.

AfD on the upswing in polls: “Voters don’t even demand solutions”

How does the AfD manage to get people to turn to it when they are dissatisfied? It doesn’t necessarily offer solutions to the current problems.

That’s right, the AfD hardly offers any solutions and if they do, then these are often only apparent solutions. As a populist party, the AfD primarily tries to appeal to people through emotions, mostly negative ones. Those people who do not let themselves be lured by emotionalization, who analyze problems rationally and look for sustainable, feasible solutions, usually do not vote for the AfD.

Prof. Dr. Eric Linhart, political scientist at Chemnitz University of Technology. © Private

How does the AfD currently manage to appeal to many people about negative emotions?

The AfD is currently having an easy time, because our government is actually not giving a good picture at the moment. There is a lot of controversy, it is unclear what the government as a whole stands for, what plan it has. The AfD can use this for itself. It can criticize government policies simply by pointing to and picking up on other voices within government.

The overall appearance of the coalition contributes to this.

Many see Habeck’s heating law as the reason for the AfD’s boom.

I would be very cautious about naming that as the sole cause. The coalition’s overall appearance is characterized by disagreement, but it’s difficult to tell whether it’s the dispute over the heating law, the war in Ukraine, or other issues.

If people are dissatisfied with the policies of the traffic light coalition – why don’t they end up with the Union?

There are also shortcomings in the Union. Parts of the CDU/CSU are pursuing the strategy of approaching the AfD in terms of content, adopting its wording and argumentation. Such strategies are rarely successful, and currently they don’t work at all. On the contrary, the Union is making the style and choice of words of the AfD socially acceptable. The AfD is an extreme right-wing party, but the more the CDU/CSU approaches it in terms of content and style, the more blurred it becomes for the citizen, and the more the AfD is perceived as a normal party. And those who feel addressed by this strategy of the Union make their cross anyway with the AfD and not with the Union.

AfD district administrator and mayor: “For local people severe consequences”

The AfD has now succeeded for the first time in electing a district administrator and a full-time mayor. How serious is that?

For local people who are convinced democrats and now suddenly have an AfD district administrator, there are of course severe consequences. However, the Germany-wide consequences are manageable. It may be that the AfD will be successful in further municipal elections in its strongholds. But what the AfD is now calling out, that a blue wave will spread across the country, I don’t currently see.

Next year there will also be state elections in some eastern German states. According to a survey, the AfD is currently the strongest force in Thuringia.

There is a danger that we will have state elections in which the AfD emerges as the strongest force. In our political system, however, it is not the case that a government mandate is generally derived from this. There are numerous examples where the party that finished in 2nd place can form a majority.

In many East German state parliaments, however, forming a government is already a major challenge, and some of the democratic parties already have to form very broad anti-AfD coalitions, a problem that could become even more acute. This restricts political competition, since it is very difficult to vote out government parties without the inclusion of the AfD due to a lack of alternatives. Since the AfD likes to portray itself as a victim anyway, it will presumably immediately take this as criticism, along the lines of: “Everyone else is against us”. And she may then continue to benefit from that.

The interview was conducted by Stephanie Munk.