Debate promoted by Anahp showed the need for interaction between the State and the private sector to expand service

Representatives of political parties and pre-candidates for president pointed to the need for greater interaction between the State and the private sector to expand care in the health area.

They participated in a debate on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) promoted by Anahp (National Association of Private Hospitals) during the Hospital Fair 2022. The event focused on health equipment and services started on Tuesday (May 17) and will continue until this Friday (May 20) at São Paulo Expo, exhibitions in São Paulo.

Participating in the debate were Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), representing the party and pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; the deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS), who is close to President Jair Bolsonaro, but made the reservation of not speaking on behalf of the government; economist Leandro Piquet Carneiro, representative of Novo, whose pre-candidate for president Luiz Felipe d’Avila; and the doctor Denizar Vianna, representative of the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro. Affiliated with União Brasil, Moro says he does not rule out the possibility of being a candidate for president, although this is uncertain.

The debate was mediated by the president of Anahp, Antônio Britto, former governor of Rio Grande do Sul. This was followed by the presentation of search of PowerDate focusing on Brazilians’ assessment of health. The survey was carried out at the request of Anahp. The biggest concern of Brazilians in the health area, mentioned by 28% of respondents, is to have greater access to innovation and technology in health.

“It is essential to think about public-private partnerships in health”, said Piquet Carneiro, who is teacher from the Institute of International Relations at USP (University of São Paulo).

Piquet Carneiro highlighted the fact that the research shows that 71% of SUS (Unified Health System) users do not participate in actions to prevent diseases. “Healthy habits and prevention need to be placed at the center of concern, both for the public and private systems.“, he said.

In the assessment of Costa, who was Minister of Health from 2003 to 2005, under Lula, it is “very healthy” the willingness of doctors to regulate telemedicine. “This can produce fantastic public-private interaction.”, he stated. He pointed out as an example the possibility for doctors who work far from large urban centers to be able to confer with a specialist to discuss the complex cases of patients.

For Vianna, who was Secretary of Science and Technology at the Ministry of Health in 2019 and 2020, during the Bolsonaro government, it is necessary to increase access to more complex procedures after the progress made in access to primary health care. “Medium complexity, access to technology and expertise are a bottleneck“, he said.

Terra, Minister of Citizenship in 2019 and 2020, during the Bolsonaro government, drew attention to the need to reduce costs with better management in the area of ​​health, which, he said, involves a partnership between the State and the private sector.

“There is no clear idea of ​​how hospitals are involved in this process. The more disorganized the health, the greater the cost. We have to find a balance between the quality of basic care and the quality of hospital care.”, he stated.

For the deputy, it is necessary to value the efficiency in the work of professionals. “We should have a prize for reducing disease. The better the health indicators in a given area, the more the professional should earn”, he stated.