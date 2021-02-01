Party politics Kurvinen in the city center unveils his feelings about government cooperation: “We have to explain the Greens’ output all the time”

Antti Kurvinen, Chairman of the Center Party’s Parliamentary Group, and Petri Honkonen, Vice-Chairman, respond to the discussion that began with the messages published by Iltalehti. There has been drama, but government status is not under consideration, they say.

Downtown Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen wants a real impression that the party is seriously considering the rationality of being in government.

“In my opinion, this kind of interpretation of the fact that there is a constant debate about whether or not you are in government, then that is not true,” Kurvinen says.

In addition to Kurvinen, he is also the vice chairman of the center Petri Honkonen rejects the idea of ​​seriously considering government status.

“That’s not true,” he says unequivocally.

Discourse with weak support figures, the situation in the wrestling downtown accelerated again over the weekend when Iltalehti reports e-mail correspondence from central actors.

The published messages included a crisis-toned debate, for example, under the heading “No light at the end of the tunnel”. Party chairman Annika Saarikko described the party as “on the bridge”. A wrestler thrown into a bridge in wrestling terms is close to defeat.

The messages also conveyed the impression that the party is seriously considering how to communicate credibly about staying in government and, in general, whether it makes sense to continue in government.

Long-line party influencer Ossi Martikainen for example, he wrote that the Center can no longer rightly say that despite the election defeat, it wants to stay in government and secure a functioning government. The reason is that the center already used this card when supporting it Pekka Haaviston (green) continuation as Foreign Minister. In the messages, Martikainen suggested that the center should say that it would assess the government’s position in the mid-term dispute.

Curvy notes that there have been ‘difficult moments and drama’ in government policy. At the same time, he reminds that after the 2019 election defeat, all decisions to go to government in the party were made unanimously, and even then there have been no actual openings for leaving the government. So the party is not very divided on the issue, although there has been pain in the public eye.

“We have had a unanimous party government, a parliamentary group, a party council of 130 people. […] We have had two party meetings since joining the Board, 2019 in Kouvola and 2020 in Oulu. As far as I can remember, no speech has been made at the party meeting to leave the government, ”says Kurvinen.

“At no point has there been such a serious proposal from our field that we should leave the government.”

About the difficulties In governments, Kurvinen wants to highlight co-operation with the Greens.

“We have been irritated by their public openings. In our view, they have always been expressed in climate policy and immigration policy with such statements that are not on the government’s agenda or that the government has agreed otherwise. They are constantly publicizing their own policies, which puts us in an embarrassing position, even if the government decides nothing, ”he says.

“We have to explain the green outputs all the time then. We’ve been in pain with it. ”

Kurvinen commented also the discussion in the posts of basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon about the municipal election challenge he threw at the center, which Saarikko described as a “dance invitation”.

Halla-aho said in connection with the announcement of the party’s municipal election program last week that if the center collapses in municipal elections, it will inevitably leave the government. As a result, the current government will also collapse, he believes.

According to Kurvinen, the election has a general political significance, but not such a governmental political significance as Halla-aho wants to say. Curvy Basic Finns mislead voters by emphasizing the national political situation of the election.

“Halla-aho does misleading marketing, because if you look at their municipal election paper, then there is nothing real about municipal politics.”

Iltalehti Concerns about the acquisition of candidates for the municipal elections were also conveyed from the messages published by the centrists. It was pointed out, for example, that the center lags behind basic Finns on social media. This was felt to be able to retaliate when the corona made it more difficult for a person to face election work.

“There is the kind of stickiness that, in our view and to our knowledge, is in other parties as well. Compared to the previous municipal elections in 2017, there is no significant difference, ”says Vice Chairman Honkonen about the acquisition of candidates.

“Korona will of course challenge that candidate acquisition, but it will certainly affect other parties as it is quite concretely difficult to meet people and get a name on that candidate consent note. Of course, this is a real challenge, ”he says.

Center Party Secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen said on Facebook over the weekend that the center currently has a total of 3,800 candidates, which would be doubled.