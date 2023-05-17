Ministers and commanders of the Armed Forces defended greater investment in the defense sector in a hearing in the Chamber

The Defense Minister, Jose Mucio Monteirostated this Wednesday (May 17, 2023) that “party-political activity is far from the barracks” in Brazil. Múcio attended the meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Commission of the Chamber this morning to talk about the ministry’s priorities in 2023.

“Party-political activity is far from the barracks, as it should be. Our military has a high degree of discipline. Have competent, committed leaders who responsibly lead their subordinates […] The Ministry of Defense belongs to Brazil”, he declared.

Also participating in the audience with deputies this Wednesday were Navy commanders, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; from the Army, General Tomás Ribeiro Paiva; and from the Air Force, Air Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.

At the meeting, Múcio defended investments in security and defense. “We need to balance investments in defense so that we can reach levels compatible with our territorial dimension and with Brazil’s geopolitical stature.“, he said.

According to the minister, countries that understand the importance of the sector for national development invest around 2% of their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in defense. “Our country is still well below that level, we have ample room for growth.”

The commander of the Navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen, also demanded greater budgetary predictability in his presentation on deliveries and strategic projects of the naval force.

“Defense investments are expensive long-term investments and this requires, in addition to budget, budget predictability […] It is perfectly feasible for us to reconcile defense with job creation, income distribution, dignified life, prosperity and progress”, said Olsen.