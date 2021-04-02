The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has been criticized for his corona management. The beneficiaries could be the “pirates”. You have a good chance of forming the next government.

D.he Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has always seen himself as captain for the politically troubled waters of this time. After a corona crisis management that got completely out of hand, which gave the Czech Republic the highest infection rate in Europe, it may well be that he will have to disembark after the parliamentary elections in October.

Because Babiš is currently facing an attack by “pirates”: According to a survey by the Kantar agency, 34 percent of Czechs want to vote for the electoral alliance made up of the pirate party and the mayor’s party STAN and only 22 percent for the ruling party ANO, led by Babiš. And the survey institute Median also sees the pirates and mayors with 27.5 percent of the vote ahead of the once invincible ANO party with 24.5 percent for the first time.

Since in both surveys around 17 percent of Czechs want to vote for the center-right alliance Spolu, which is also opposition, a majority of liberal and conservative parties appears possible for the first time in many years. According to the current state of affairs, you would not have to rely on the Social Democrats. If they should move back into parliament at all, they probably do not want to form a coalition with Babiš a third time. Because the Prime Minister pulls his government partners even deeper into the abyss than his own party.

Fight against the accumulation of offices

Ivan Bartoš, a 41-year-old “pirate” with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a doctorate in computer science, wants to board the seat of government on the banks of the Vltava in Prague. The chairman of the Pirate Party leads the opposition alliance, which is located in the progressive-liberal center. Earlier critical remarks by Bartoš about Czech membership in NATO have come down to us. After the pirates entered parliament for the first time, however, he quickly put them into perspective. Already in 2017 it was mainly bourgeois voters who defected to the Pirate Party, who orientate themselves towards Brussels and Washington and not towards Moscow and Beijing.