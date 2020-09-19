A party congress gave the go-ahead at the weekend: for the first time in six decades, the South Schleswig Association of Voters will take part in a federal election.

FLENSBURG dpa | On Saturday, a party congress of the SSW cleared the way for participation in the federal election in 2021. A historic event for the party of the Danish and Frisian minorities: the SSW dared to take this step for the first time in six decades. 66 of 111 delegates voted to participate in the federal election, 41 voted no and four abstained. When the voting results are announced, a Viking boat is shown on a large screen with the slogan “Moin Berlin.” On the sails.

The SSW wants to run in the federal election with a state list and its own candidates. Direct candidates are to be placed in the constituencies of Flensburg-Schleswig, North Friesland-Dithmarschen Nord, Rendsburg-Eckernförde, Kiel and Pinneberg – because of Heligoland. The top candidate and the state list are to be decided at an extraordinary party congress in January 2021. A working group is also to develop a draft for the Bundestag election porogram, which is to be discussed within the party from February to April 2021. The Bundestag election program is then to be decided at an extraordinary state party conference in May next year.

SSW chairman Flemming Meyer had urged participation in the federal election. “We can make history today. Because we want to give the minorities and the region a voice in Berlin. ”The framework for minority policy has changed radically in recent years. There is hardly any progress in minority policy at European and federal level, said Meyer.

The erosion of the party landscape makes minority political negotiations at the federal level more and more difficult. “Only a few members of the Bundestag still know why there are national minorities in Germany or why they should have a right to protection and promotion.” He believes that an SSW mandate counteracts “the increasing neglect of history in the Bundestag in terms of minority politics” Meyer said. “We could act as a mouthpiece for the national minorities in the Bundestag.” Another plus point is that you can stand up for the region without ifs, ors, or buts – without allowing yourself to be crushed between the pressure of factions and the interests of other federal states.

A comeback was always rejected by a majority

So far, the South Schleswig voters’ association has only been represented in the Bundestag. And that in the first legislative period from 1949 to 1953 with the MP Herman Asmuss Clausen. It was not possible to move back in. The SSW has not participated in federal elections since 1961. Since then, a comeback has been discussed regularly, but always rejected by a majority. A good ten years ago a state party conference declared the debate over. Last year, the state executive put the issue back on the agenda.

The pros and cons were discussed at regional conferences. In trial votes there, more than 70 percent were in favor of the SSW participating in the federal election. Also at the state party congress in the Idraetshalle in Flensburg, the votes in favor predominated. Even if many speakers mentioned the challenge and the risk, they were convinced that they would be able to pass it. “We can Berlin,” said one speaker.

The member of the state parliament, Christian Dirschauer, emphasized that “if you don’t act, you will act. But we want to act. ”Others pointed out that up to now“ only the second best choice ”could be ticked on the ballot paper in federal elections. This would have to change in order to be able to put one’s own issues on the federal political agenda. “We only represent ourselves,” said parliamentary group leader, Lars Harms. In the Bundestag, too, there must be a separate voice for SSW issues. Nobody seriously believes “that the Habecks and Kubickis represent us”.

A member of parliament cannot achieve everything, but more than no member of parliament, said Severin Staack from the youth organization SSWUngdom. He is tired of always pleading and begging and being allowed to think as far as Kiel at the most.

Critics, however, warned that one should concentrate on southern Schleswig and Schleswig-Holstein. Among other things, they feared that they would not have enough resources for a Bundestag election campaign and that they would have negative consequences for the upcoming state and local elections.

One advantage for the SSW is that parties of national minorities are exempt from the five percent hurdle under the federal electoral law. However, the SSW would – as in state elections in Schleswig-Holstein – win so many votes that it is entitled to a seat according to the calculation process. According to the party, around 45,000 to 50,000 votes would be required for a SSW mandate in the Bundestag. For comparison: in the state elections in 2017, the SSW received almost 49,000 votes.