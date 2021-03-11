The District Administrative Court of Kiev accepted for consideration the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, in which the department asks to ban the activities of the opposition Party Sharia. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

“The plaintiff asks the court to demand from the Security Service of Ukraine the conclusions of the experts specified in the letter of the Ministry of Justice of March 4, 2021 on the illegal activities of a political party, and to prohibit the activities of the Sharia Party,” the press service of the court said.

The court decided to consider the case under a simplified procedure, the session is scheduled for April 6.

Earlier, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that law enforcement agencies revealed violations during the re-registration of the “Party of Sharia”, which consist in providing inaccurate data.

Prior to that, party leader Anatoly Shariy commented on the announcement of the SBU suspicion of high treason and inciting ethnic hatred. According to him, the “mentally ill” Zelensky’s roof was blown off. “Fuck them with this high treason,” Shariy said. The oppositionist added that he would fight for his rights in the European Union, and not in Ukraine, which he called a “black hole”, and Zelensky – “an underdeveloped dwarf.”

On February 16, the SBU suspected Sharia of committing a number of crimes. According to the investigation, he carried out activities to the detriment of the national security of Ukraine in the information sphere “at the request of foreign structures.” The ministry believes that since 2012, Shariy, through social networks, electronic media and Russian TV channels, has helped state and non-governmental structures of Russia in carrying out information special operations.

SBU announced the opposition leader on the state wanted list.

Some Ukrainian politicians and media call Sharia a pro-Russian blogger. He was repeatedly accused of having links with the Kremlin. According to journalists, Shariy currently lives in Spain.