Fernando Villavicencio, late candidate for the presidency of Ecuador | Photo: STR/EFE

The Construye Movement, the party of late Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, called on Thursday (10) for the creation of an independent international commission to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Villavicencio’s murder, which took place in Quito on Wednesday (9).

In an official statement released this Thursday, Movimento Construye also announced the formation of a team dedicated to monitoring the legal process related to the tragic murder of its candidate. The party expressed strong concern about the influence of narcopolitics in the country and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that justice prevails.

“We strongly demand the creation of an impartial international commission to thoroughly investigate this heinous act. We will not allow the corrosive influence of narcopolitics to undermine our democratic values ​​and the integrity of our institutions,” the party said in its statement.

Mourning the loss of its “courageous leader and friend”, the party appealed to the Ecuadorian population to honor the memory of Fernando Villavicencio by sharing only verified and reliable information, while discouraging the spread of false news on social media.

“In this time of sadness and reflection, we will pay our respects to our ‘President Valiant’, remembering his legacy and the dedication he had to the public cause. With the same determination that has always characterized our irreplaceable leader, we will shortly announce the appropriate decisions for the continuation of the electoral process scheduled for August 20,” the party said in its statement.

The Construye Movement also revealed that it is evaluating the possibility of nominating a new candidate to replace Fernando Villavicencio in the elections of the next 20th, emphasizing the importance of keeping “the party’s democratic struggle alive” and “advancing with courage to face future political challenges “.