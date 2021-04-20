ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

Great Britain was once Europe’s problem child in the corona pandemic. Pubs and shops are now open. He is not only ahead of Merkel with the vaccination campaign.

London – The UK has been celebrating again since April 12th. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised his country a “careful but irrevocable” way out of the corona lockdown – and prepared it. Now it was the turn of the outdoor catering. Likewise the retail and hairdressing businesses.

Johnson had missed a lot at the beginning of the crisis. In keeping with the Brexit disagreements, the prime minister’s calls from the mainland apparently left cold. His country was in dire straits. And he himself in the intensive care unit. Great Britain has the highest Covid death toll in Europe (127,000 victims). The sad consequence of the initial inconsistency.

The next bad news came about the turn of the year. Virus mutant B.1.1.7 has appeared in the London area. It is significantly more contagious than its original form. As a result, the crisis worsened in January. Over several days, it claimed more than 500 lives. England’s 7 day incidence shot over 600.

Coronavirus: Great Britain suddenly leads the way – the exact date for the end of the lockdown is already targeted

Almost three months later, some of them are sure to be envious of the island. Johnson’s easing plan has been running since the beginning of April. Schools opened first (a controversial topic in Bavaria), a few days later hairdressers, shops and outdoor restaurants. Indoor restaurants and museums are to follow on May 17th. With good developments, travel is even allowed. Johnson’s plan ends at the end of June. Because then all lockdown measures should be terminated.

And the process works. The English incidence was 17.3 last week. For comparison: in Germany it rose to 162.3 on April 18. What is suddenly making Britain so much better? Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers are behind their British colleagues in two ways.

Corona management: Vaccinations in England are well advanced – Germany is not only lagging behind here

Prominent and extensively discussed: The progress of the vaccination campaign. While breakdowns and delays occur almost as usual in Germany, spraying has been busy on the island since December 8, 2020. Around 33 million people, well over half of adults, have now received a first dose, a good 8.5

Millions of people are fully vaccinated.

So over half of British adults have already been vaccinated. The British government has announced that all people over 50 have now been offered a corona vaccination. Soon it will be the turn of the younger ones.

England: Johnson imposes tough lockdown – rigorous closings make U-turn possible

By completely turning away from his initially lax course, Johnson has probably made the turnaround possible. In January he started the lockdown hammer. Wales and Scotland took part – and public life rigorously closed. Shops, schools, restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions, everything was closed. Companies were consistently motivated to work from home. And in addition, strict exit restrictions took effect. The apartment could not be left without a valid reason. Traveling abroad is still strictly prohibited at the moment. Mallorca is almost as popular with the British as it is in Germany.

Far-reaching corona measures that are being implemented in Great Britain with no ifs or buts. Even at the funeral of Prince Philip, the royal family was not allowed to exceed the maximum number of guests.

Brits comply with corona rules: does Johnson motivate better than Merkel? Great Britain creates prospects

Relaxation is now possible. Also because Johnson has one trump card up its sleeve: a population that adheres to the regulations. The pubs are now open, but not without strict distance and hygiene rules. While party debauchery and demonstrations can be heard almost every week in Germany, the guidelines on the island work almost without any background noise. One of the reasons for this is that violations on the island quickly become very expensive. On the other hand, the perspective created. If the corona numbers stay within limits, the easing will come. The British population seems to have understood their role in the pandemic.

And Boris Johnson has completed his transformation from half-hearted to admonisher. The vaccinations primarily protect against severe courses, it is the lockdown measures that curb new corona infections. He recalled the recent easing.