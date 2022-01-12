Home page politics

Johnson had apologized for attending a garden party at his official residence © WIktor Szymanowicz / Imago

According to media reports, only a few MPs from his party consider the apology of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a lockdown party in his office to be sufficient.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apology for a lockdown party in his official residence is believed by few MPs in his party to be sufficient, according to media reports. “We now know that the Prime Minister spent 25 minutes at what was clearly a party. That means that he has deceived Parliament, “said Tory MP Roger Gale on Wednesday the BBC. Johnson is now a “dead man walking”, a premier on call. The head of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, called on Johnson to resign.

The Prime Minister had previously apologized in the House of Commons with a view of a garden party on Downing Street during the first Corona lockdown in May 2020. He understands popular anger that those who set the rules obviously don’t obey them themselves, Johnson said.

The prime minister admitted that he had been in the garden for about 25 minutes to thank staff for their commitment. However, he emphasized that, in his view at the time, it was a working meeting within the framework of the Corona rules. In retrospect, this was wrong. Johnson’s office manager had invited guests to the event and asked guests to bring their own alcohol.

Few Tories publicly supported the prime minister. Minister of Culture Nadine Dorries called for the results of an internal investigation that was already under way to be awaited. Johnson himself had also referred to this investigation when the opposition in parliament asked him to resign. (dpa)