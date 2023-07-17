As expected, members of GroenLinks and PvdA have agreed to the proposal to enter the parliamentary elections on 22 November with one joint electoral list and a joint programme. Almost 92 percent of the voting GroenLinks members voted in favour, for the PvdA this was more than 87 percent. It is still unclear who will be the leader of the party.

It is no surprise that the party members have agreed to the proposal: previous congressional motions have already shown that GroenLinksers and PvdA members support the cooperation process en masse. The collaboration had therefore been in the pipeline for months. It is true that both parties also criticized the project directed by the political top, but those dissident groups were small.

Last January, a number of former politicians of the PvdA and GroenLinks, including Job Cohen, Diederik Samsom, Hedy d’Ancona (all PvdA) and Bram van Ojik (GroenLinks), already joined each other’s party. They did this to strengthen cooperation between the two parties, with a merger as the ultimate goal.

Labor Party member Klaver

GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver joined that group last Friday. Klaver said his membership is a way of marking the “intensive cooperation” with the PvdA. “The own party political interest should never take precedence over the general interest,” said Klaver.

The joint electoral list is another step in the amalgamation of the two progressive parties, which began two years ago. When the cabinet was formed in 2021, GroenLinks and PvdA only wanted to negotiate jointly and in the Senate, the parties have formed one joint group since May this year.