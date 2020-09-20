Party meetings The voting system of the Green Party Conference failed, the votes will be transferred to the reserve system – the party today approves the proposal for a new program of principles

The political debate was brought forward so that the fallback system could be made available in the meantime.

The Greens a two-day party meeting held as a remote meeting ran into technical problems on Sunday when the remote voting system failed. Chairman of the meeting Kaisa Hernberg announced that the votes would be transferred to the fallback system.

During the break, it was also decided to change the course of the meeting so that the scheduled political debate, pending the transition to the new voting system, would start at 11:25.

The meeting will be technically chaired by Hernesaari in Helsinki.

On Sunday the party convention approves a proposal for a new program of principles that replaces the current eight-year-old program of principles.

Chairman of the Greens, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo said at a news conference on Saturday that he considered the emphasis on “fairness” to be perhaps the most important change in the new program of principles itself.

In other words, when changes are made, for example, in the direction of economic change in a more climate-friendly direction, at the same time care is taken to ensure that those affected by the changes are taken into account and helped.

At the party meeting a total of 17 initiatives will also be voted on Sunday.

According to HS data, there are a lot of votes coming. It may delay the schedules of the party meeting scheduled to end at 3 p.m.

Voting will be conducted at the remote meeting by e-mail, as there will be a delay of about 30 seconds in streaming the conference video, Kaisa Hernberg, the chairman of the party meeting, told the audience on Saturday.

Initiatives topics range from the “self-employment to employment” initiative to the inclusion of animals in the constitution, the demand to liberalize the sale of self-medication, the repeal of the cannabis ban and tackling the environmental harm of tobacco.

The EU flag was required alongside the Finnish flag, reforms were needed in social security and changes in the placement of slot machines and the recognition of Veikkaus funds.

There are three organizational initiatives.

There is an initiative that the Greens ‘programming must be transparent, an initiative to raise awareness of the Greens’ message and an initiative that the party must carry out more extensive monitoring of the reasons for leaving the party.

The party meeting can be followed at: www.vihreat.fi/live