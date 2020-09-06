Get together conferences Antti Häkkänen, Elina Lepomäki and Anna-Kaisa Ikonen appointed Deputy Chairmen of the Coalition Get together

Heikki Autto, a Member of Parliament for the Lapland constituency, took over the management of the celebration council, defeating Pia Pakarinen, Deputy Mayor of Helsinki.

Coalition Get together on Sunday, the celebration meeting elected MPs as vice-chairmen of the celebration Antti Häkkänen, Elina Lepomäki and Anna-Kaisa Ikonen.

The end result was instantly clear within the first spherical of voting. The previous Member of Parliament remained on the seaside Mari-Leena Talvitie From Oulu, who defended his place as vice-chairman.

Häkkänen acquired essentially the most votes, a complete of 539.8 votes. Lepomäki didn’t keep lengthy together with his catch of 527.2 votes. Fractions are as a result of the truth that not all native associations have full votes.

Antti Häkkänen is a 35-year-old second-term MP from Mäntyharju within the Southeast Finland constituency. He was already the vice-chairman of the Coalition Get together.

Final month, Häkkänen was the Minister of Justice of the Authorities since 2017. Häkkänen has a grasp’s diploma in regulation.

Häkkänen has skilled to marketing campaign in a geographically vast constituency. His indicators additionally rose exterior the Pori celebration conference in good time. Within the 2019 parliamentary elections, Häkkänen was elected for the following time period with the third largest variety of votes in the entire nation.

Häkkänen profiled himself as Minister of Justice as an advocate of harder penalties. As Minister of Justice, he was in a position to current the toughening of sexual punishments after the sexual crimes in Oulu.

Elina Lepomäki is a 38-year-old third-term MP from the Uusimaa constituency. He’ll rise as a brand new Vice-President.

Elina Lepomäki on the Coalition Get together assembly in Pori at Isomäki Ice Rink on Sunday.­

Lepomäki rose to Parliament for the primary time from a reserve place in 2014, when Jyrki Katainen turned EU Commissioner.

Lepomäki has lengthy had the ambition to take the lead within the Coalition Get together. He challenged the sitting chairman Alexander Stubbin on the 2016 celebration assembly, when one of many challengers was elected, Petteri Orpo.

Throughout the Coalition Get together’s time period of workplace, Lepomäki brought about a headache for the celebration management by sharply criticizing the federal government’s navy and provincial reform, to which the Coalition Get together had dedicated itself. Now this contradiction now not exists, because the Coalition Get together now not helps the provinces, however would construct a conflict on the municipalities and their associations.

Lepomäki has a grasp’s diploma in engineering and a grasp’s diploma in economics. He has labored for Nordea and the Royal Financial institution of Scotland earlier than politics took the win. Previous to MP, he served as analysis director at a assume tank in Libera, which was struck by a self-annoying onerous right-wing stigma.

Lepomäki has described himself as a European social liberal. Guided by human rights, freedom of expression, freedom of affiliation and the rule of regulation.

For instance, the robust place of the commerce union motion is being curtailed by Lepomäki, and it’s consistent with this that he introduced in the summertime on behalf of the Coalition Get together, the aim of extending earnings-related unemployment cowl to non-members of unemployment funds. Now, folks exterior the funds must pay statutory unemployment insurance coverage contributions on their wage, however don’t obtain a earnings-related profit.

In 2018, Lepomäki revealed the guide Victory of Freedom. Within the guide, he additionally rebuked the Coalition Get together and wrote that within the celebration, “the ability is exercised by a bunch of males who can slot in house taxis, whose members are largely particular assistants”.

In line with Lepomäki, the Coalition Get together had change into a sports activities and help society quite than a political motion as a result of long-term authorities energy. The main focus is on profitable and a superb environment, not getting issues executed.

Lepomäki’s criticism has softened as he has moved ahead within the celebration and acquired his ideas by means of, amongst different issues, the Coalition Get together’s aim program.

Anna-Kaisa Ikonen is a 43-year-old first-term MP from Tampere.

Anna-Kaisa Ikonen­

Ikonen is the present chairman of the Tampere council. He was the mayor of Tampere in 2013–2017 and earlier than that he was the deputy mayor accountable for social and well being care in 2009–2011.

Ikonen has a protracted expertise of presidency background forces. He was the State Secretary of the Coalition Ministerial Group and Petteri Orpo Juha Sipilän within the authorities and previously the Minister of Native Authorities Henna Virkkusen (Kok) Secretary of State Jyrki Katainen (Kok) Board.

Ikonen has a doctorate in social sciences.

On Sunday The Coalition Get together additionally elected a Lapland MP to guide the celebration council Heikki Automobile, 36.

The celebration council is the celebration’s highest decision-making physique between celebration conferences. The Coalition Get together considerably supported its place within the rule adjustments made on the celebration assembly.

The automotive is a second-term MP. He was in Parliament for 2011–2015, however dropped out in between and returned to Parliament within the 2019 election.

The celebration council seat opened when Aura Salla joined Fb. The automotive misplaced to Salla extraordinarily narrowly on the earlier celebration assembly of the Coalition Get together management. The presidency was determined particularly by a distinction of lower than one vote, which is because of the truth that in some Coalition member associations the variety of members shouldn’t be sufficient for one full vote.

Now Auto’s counter-candidate was the Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Pia Pakarinen, which he lined with a transparent distinction.