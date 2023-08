How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pedro Briones was former president Rafael Correa’s party leader | Photo: Reproduction/X

Pedro Briones, leader of the Revolución Ciudadana party, of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), was assassinated in Ecuador this Monday (14). Information about Briones’ death was confirmed by members of his party through their accounts on X, the new name of Twitter.

According to the information, the crime took place in the city of Esmeraldas. Briones was hit by gunshots fired by two men who arrived at his residence on a motorcycle.

Relatives and neighbors rescued Briones and took him to the General Hospital Delfina Torres de Concha, where the doctors who were on duty found that he had been hit by two projectiles in the left region of his neck and no longer had vital signs.

Presidential candidate for Revolución Ciudadana, Luisa González, expressed her solidarity with the deceased’s family on her X account. She also pointed to the presence of “mafias” within Ecuador.

Rafael Correa also spoke at X: “Another of our comrades was murdered in Esmeraldas. Enough is enough!!!!”, he wrote.

This is not the first recent political crime in the city of Esmeraldas, which is the capital of the province of the same name. On July 16, a shooting took the life of Rider Sánchez Valencia, a candidate for the National Assembly for the “Actuemos” alliance.

The circumstances and motives behind Briones’ murder are being investigated by local authorities. His assassination is yet another tragic event that raises serious concerns about the safety of political leaders and stability in Ecuador.

Before Briones, the center-right candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio Valencia was assassinated last Wednesday (9) in Quito. The following day, Estefany Puente, candidate for alternate member of the National Assembly, was the victim of a shooting attack in Quevedo, in the province of Los Ríos.