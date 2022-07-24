At that time, a singer from Eritrea is said to have performed in the building. There was a very grim atmosphere, after more people than allowed tried to enter the hall. After the security guards could no longer cope with the influx of people, the police were called in. They came to the Zevenheuvelenweg with about twenty cars.
Several fights broke out on the street between visitors and the officers were also allegedly pelted with glass and other attributes. They eventually had to use their batons to let the visitors leave.
As far as is known, no arrests have been made.
