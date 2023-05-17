It is not known whether Queen Máxima actually throws a party, because birthdays of members of the royal family are usually seen as private. In any case, her agenda of public visits is empty for this day. The first congratulations came in early in the morning: Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted that he wished her a beautiful, festive day.
Queen Máxima was born on May 17, 1971 in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. On February 2, 2002, she married King Willem-Alexander. Together they have three children, Amalia (19), Alexia (17) and Ariane (16).
