Party | In the evening, the Helsinki bar is filled with men who all have the same name

Aleksi Mänttäri from Helsinki has several friends with the same name, with whom they organize parties on Aleksi’s day every year. The program includes, among other things, an Aleksi-themed trivia quiz and an Aleksi gala. The invitation is open to all Aleksis.

The name Aleksi has received more than 45,000 people in Finland, according to the name service of the Digital and Population Information Agency.

Something about the name’s popularity is said by the fact that the person from Helsinki Aleksi Mänttärin the circle of friends includes several guys named Aleksi.

Five years ago, the friends sat down as a group and thought about how a boring, common name could be harnessed to a useful use.

One good side was found right away. After all, all Aleksis have a common holiday, October 10. Then it’s not only Aleksi’s Name Day, but also Alexis Kiven day.

Mänttäri and his friends decided to establish the Aleksi committee, which started organizing a celebration event in honor of the joint day. Mänttäri, who is currently chairing the committee, says that the party is organized annually at Pub Aleksis K on Aleksis Kive street.

“It would be really nice if we could find a place whose name is specifically Aleksi and not Aleksis. But this is best we get“, says Mänttäri.

Self the party is full of programs. According to Mänttär, the event has a perfect balance of humor and being serious.

For example, there will be a quiz about Aleksi. In recent years, its questions have concerned, among other things, the etymology of the name and the famous Aleksei.

The evening culminates in the Aleksi gala, where prizes are awarded. The prize winners survive by all answering the same question. For example, the award for the strongest Aleksi of the year goes to the one who says he can pull the most jaws.

The one who wins the most awards during the evening will finally be declared as Aleks of the year.

Aleksi Mänttäri (left) was awarded as Aleksi of the year last year. Congratulating Aleksi Sosunov.

Party are exclusive in the sense that, in accordance with the theme, only people officially named Aleksi or people who go by that nickname have been invited to them.

However, the invitation is open to all Alekses. In previous years, Mänttäri has invited people via Facebook by sending invitations to strangers as well.

Recently, however, the social platform has changed its practice so that you can only invite your own Facebook friends to events.

“This was a big disaster, and the Aleksi committee panicked for a while,” says Mänttäri.

However, the committee did not stay idle, Mänttäri proactively started to add all the Aleksis he found to his Facebook friends and invited them to the party with the help of a private message. Invited guests were conveniently found, especially through various large groups.

“The real Aleksi goldmine turned out to be a group called Vuokra-asunnot Helsinki, where probably 2,000 Aleksis were found.”

Partying the number of participants has grown steadily every year, but there is no talk of a massive crowd rush. In recent years, about 7–8 Aleksis have participated in the party.

According to Mänttäri, he has received almost exclusively positive reactions when sending invitations. Even many strangers have said that they are interested in the event or at least that they are involved in the spirit.

The party will be held on Tuesday from 18:00 at Pub Aleksis K at Aleksis Kiven katu 14.

“This is one of the biggest things that has happened in Aleksie’s community in a long time. It’s important that the Aleksis agree,” Mänttäri says.