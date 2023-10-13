Perez-Red Bull: relationship in crisis

The period he is going through Sergio Perez it is certainly not one of the most positive in the career of the Mexican from Red Bull, who after a series of mistakes made during this world championship definitively lost the opportunity to remain in the fight for the title against his teammate Max Verstappen. During the Sprint in Qatar, Checo he was in fact the protagonist of a contact with Ocon, and this episode mathematically gave the Dutchman his third world championship. Even before this fact, however, the position of #11 in Red Bull already seemed to be creaking, so much so that Councilor Helmut Marko himself did not completely deny the hypothesis of Perez’s non-confirmation in 2024, despite the contract that will also bind him next season with the Milton Keynes team.

2023: final year in F1?

However, the rumors regarding Perez’s future have become increasingly insistent on social media one step away from retiring from Formula 1 at the end of this championship. The rumors were unleashed after a very detailed post appeared on Redditin which a former sales employee of one of Perez’s main sponsors, Escuderia Telmex, allegedly spoke at a dinner after a day of testing, stating that the Red Bull would have excluded Perez from the 2024 line-up, with the decision communicated at the end of the Japanese GP (race in which the Mexican was involved in a contact with Magnussen, resulting in a subsequent penalty). For this reason, on the occasion of Mexican GP there would be a party to honor the F1 career of the home driver.

There are rumors about Checo announcing his retirement at the Mexican GP👀 pic.twitter.com/LL3372OCZL — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) October 12, 2023

The denials are coming

Faced with these voices, GPFans However, he asked a source very close to Perez about the veracity of these sources, completely denying them and defining them ‘a load of nonsense’. In fact, in support of the Mexican there would be a verbal statement released by the Red Bull driver dating back six weeks ago, in which Perez would have liked to continue his activity in F1 until 2026: “I want to continue racing until at least 2026, when the rule change comes into force and experience how much fun I can have with this new regulation. From then on, I will decide what awaits me in the future”. In support of this statement, which effectively denies the Mexican’s imminent retirement, another more recent one emerged from Perez himself, who underlined the main objective to be achieved this year in view of the next world championship: “This year my goal is clearly second place – he declared – next year I want to improve and fight for the title, this is my goal“.