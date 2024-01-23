Home page politics

After the demonstrations against the right and the revealed secret plans, the AfD is increasingly in need of explanation – and is looking for a way out.

Berlin – The latest protest movements due to the secret meeting being revealed are causing unrest within the AfD. The latest surveys also indicate dwindling support from the electorate. Party members are trying to further justify themselves against the backdrop of growing resistance. There could be a certain strategy behind this.

After demos against the right – AfD comments on secret plans: “Facts are wrong”

In response to the revelation of the secret plans, the AfD repeated the accusation of a campaign against them several times. The parliamentary director of the AfD, Bernd Baumann, said in Report from Berlinthe campaign was “the last attempt, the last stand” against the AfD.

But that's not enough. Baumann did not deny that remigration plans had been presented. The secret meeting in Brandenburg was not about deportation or mass expulsion. In addition, the participants were not right-wing extremists. “The facts are wrong,” said Baumann in the “Morgen Magazine”. ZDF (January 23, 2024).

AfD reacts according to secret plans – and spreads disinformation

AfD member of the Bundestag Marc Jongen recently commented on the word “remigration” in order to defame the uncovered research as a “campaign of lies”. The AfD does not differentiate between German citizens with and without a migration background. All Germans are part of the national people “regardless of origin, descent, worldview or religious affiliation”. “Remigration is our political answer to end the asylum chaos and sustainably address the consequences of uncontrolled mass immigration.”

AfD members also spread disinformation. This is what Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke said X accused the media of “image manipulation” after platforms had sowed doubts about the protest photos taken from Hamburg. It was about comparing two images that were taken from different perspectives. “The aim is to create the greatest possible confusion and uncertainty,” said Michael Kraske in an interview with Deutschlandfunk (DLF).

AfD in need of explanation after revealed secret plans and demonstrations against the right

The demonstrations would put the AfD in need of explanation and into a “kind of panic mode”. The party is now “unpacking the whole bag of anti-democratic crisis PR,” says Kraske, assessing the party’s communication strategy AfD. Kraske told Dem that this ranges from rude hostility to the press to insulting Democrats and even fake news Deutschlandfunk. In addition, the AfD is currently losing its interpretive sovereignty. “The AfD had an easy time of it for a long time because the majority remained silent about their conspiracy stories and right-wing extremist ideological content. “That has changed,” said Kraske.

The latest developments now seem to be influencing the mood in the party. “Even our own members ask questions,” says Carsten Hütter, treasurer of the AfD and part of the federal executive board of the AfD South German newspaper (January 22, 2024). Despite the mass protests, the AfD is not worried about crumbling support.

What is known about the secret meeting? In November 2023, AfD politicians, neo-Nazis and potential donors met near Potsdam. According to research by the media network corrective it was about the following: Millions of people, including German citizens, are to be specifically expelled from the country. Around two dozen people are said to have attended the meeting. The focus was on a lecture by Martin Sellner. The 35-year-old Austrian has been active in the right-wing extremist scene for many years and is considered to be well connected.

Consequences after secret meetings: Can participants be held accountable?

After the secret plans were revealed, the question arose as to whether there would be criminal consequences for the participants. Also the Calls for a ban on the AfD party were reiterated. But due to legal hurdles, experts doubt whether the procedure will be initiated. However, the traffic light hopes to turn off the money supply to the AfD, like the NPD. Compared to a party ban, experts say a funding ban is a blunter sword. (Bohy)