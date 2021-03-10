D.he top of the Union parliamentary group gave the members of the CDU and CSU in the mask affair a deadline of Friday evening to submit a declaration that no benefits were achieved in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. “As members of the German Bundestag, we see ourselves as having a special responsibility for the common good. This is especially true in a crisis like the current corona pandemic. The misconduct of individuals must not put an entire parliamentary group in a bad light, ”write parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt in the mail sent to the parliamentarians on Wednesday and received by the German press agency.

The declaration, which is also available to the FAZ, therefore includes, among other things, that in 2020 and 2021, either directly or through companies, no financial benefits were or will be achieved from the purchase or sale of medical products such as protective equipment or from arranging contacts.

The mail is a reaction to the so-called mask affair of the members of parliament Georg Nüßlein (previously CSU) and Nikolas Löbel (previously CDU). The public prosecutor’s office is investigating Nüßlein because of the initial suspicion of corruption. Löbel has admitted that his company has received commissions of around 250,000 euros for brokering sales contracts for corona protective masks. In his case, the public prosecutor’s office checks whether there is sufficient initial suspicion to initiate investigative proceedings. Both politicians have since left their respective parties. Löbel resigned from the Bundestag with immediate effect. Nüßlein no longer wants to run for the Bundestag in the autumn.

Brinkhaus and Dobrindt had announced strict new rules for the Union MPs on Monday. “As a parliamentary group, we will give ourselves a code of conduct that goes well beyond what is legally expected of members of the German Bundestag,” they write to the members of the Union. There should also be more transparency for secondary activities and a sharply reduced limit for the obligation to publish donations (currently 10,000 euros). For the Union, which has not been at the forefront on these issues, the announcements are remarkable – but the SPD and the opposition do not go far enough.