Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

Rocky beach of Isola delle Femmine, Palermo (Sicily). © Imago Images

An island party off Palermo attracts the attention of the Italian authorities. Partygoers devastate the protected area and investigations are underway.

Palermo – On Saturday (29 June) the Isola delle Femmine nature reserve near Palermo (Italy) into a party zone and then left as a field of rubble, like The Republic reported. Around 80 people, mostly from Palermo’s upper class, were partying wildly there. Cigarette butts, plastic bottles and campfire remains were left behind. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident, but many questions remain unanswered, especially regarding those responsible and the real reasons for the event.

The situation seems contradictory: the partygoers posed with a “Save the Planet” sign while celebrating on an ecologically valuable island that serves as a refuge for rare animal species. A paradox that is reinforced by the DJ Maurizio Giglio, alias “Mauriziotto”, a retired coast guard officer. He was once responsible for protecting the island and now claims to have only acted as a DJ for a video shoot.

Controversial party in nature reserve in Italy – investigations ongoing

“Mauriziotto” said loudly The Republicthat he was not the organizer. The actual organizers are the doctors Vito and Antonio Triolo from Palermo. They are said to have received permission from the island’s owner, Marchesa Paola Pilo Bacci, to shoot the video to showcase the beauty of the island. However, the Lega Italiana Protezione Uccelli (LIPU), the association for nature conservation, which manages the protected area, contradicts this: they were neither informed nor did they grant permission.

The celebration was abruptly ended when the coast guard, supported by the Carabinieri, financial officials and the police, asked the participants to identify themselves. It turned out that many of the revelers belonged to the Palermo bourgeoisie, including numerous professionals and businessmen. The authorities found the island heavily polluted, with garbage and residue from bonfires.

“Since the reserve was founded in 1997, no one has ever invaded the island in this way,” said Vincenzo Di Dio, director of the reserve, according to ANSA. “When I visited after the party, I found cigarette butts, glass and plastic bottles, and stacked pieces of wood intended for a bonfire. It was an absolute eyesore.”

A tourist in Italy also caused discontent when he destroyed a historic wall in Pompeii. The authorities reacted with outrage to the vandalism.

Investigations into party on Isola delle Femmine: Criminal consequences threatened

The incident has both criminal and social implications. The public prosecutor’s office is now looking into how this event could have happened and why no relevant authority was informed beforehand.

The investigation by the Palermo public prosecutor’s office includes possible criminal offenses and is examining whether the organizers, cameramen, DJs and guests were in an area open to authorized visits or in an area closed for environmental reasons. The incident is reminiscent of an incident on Fuerteventura, where a Hamburg DJ played at an illegal rave party in a nature reserve earlier this year. (ls)