Where does a banana sit on the spectrum from limp to firm? Bananas are clearly not the softest fruits on the shelf (hi avocado, goodbye peach). We’re talking about a freshly bought banana, right? Because that matters. But a banana will certainly lose out against a scaffolding tube. So… two-fifths on the limp scale?

Just a conversation during Wavelength, a party game in which self-invented dilemmas irrevocably derail into inimitable discussions. The box transforms into a retro-futuristic mixing console within a few seconds by folding up a huge rotating wheel. The first player draws a card and the game can begin.

You play Wavelength in two teams of any size. The game follows the familiar recipe of party games: a tipster (called the ‘clairvoyant’ in this game) who gives a tip after which the rest of the team has to guess.

The nice thing about Wavelength is that your team doesn’t have to guess a specific answer, but can make an estimate. That’s how it works. The tipster first chooses a category of a card. For example: bad movie – good movie. With the hatch closed, the informant gives the wheel a few swipes and is then allowed to peek where the point plane is located. That is the place on the spectrum where the tipster should direct his team. With one hint. If the point area is on the far left, the informant should name the worst possible film. The far right represents the very best film ever released. But everything in between is possible.

The tipster closes the hatch. The rest of the team can now discuss the hint. After the chaotic deliberation, the team turns the red dial, hopefully exactly where the point plane is. Wavelength is generous in this regard. A direct hit scores four points, but anyone who came pretty close also gets two or three.

Just like in real life, extremes are not that interesting and quickly guessed. It is precisely in the twilight zone that Wavelength takes wing and thoughts start to glow. Because which film do you choose if your team has to achieve just-above-average? You will just see that your teammates think The Holiday is a brilliant film.

And then, when the discussion continues after everything has long been revealed, you remember: this is what party games are made for.